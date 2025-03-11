Will Fries Injury: Takes huge deal with Minnesota
The Vikings will sign Fries (lower leg) to a five-year, $88 million contract, Jonathan Jones of CBSSports.com reports.
Fries missed the final 12 games of the season in 2024 after suffering a broken tibia in Week 5, but the move signals that Minnesota believes he'll be at full strength in time to play in the upcoming campaign. He projects to start at left guard in 2025.
