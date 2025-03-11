Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Will Fries headshot

Will Fries Injury: Takes huge deal with Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 7:24am

The Vikings will sign Fries (lower leg) to a five-year, $88 million contract, Jonathan Jones of CBSSports.com reports.

Fries missed the final 12 games of the season in 2024 after suffering a broken tibia in Week 5, but the move signals that Minnesota believes he'll be at full strength in time to play in the upcoming campaign. He projects to start at left guard in 2025.

Will Fries
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now