Will Reichard News: Shaky finish to rookie season

Reichard finished the 2024 season making 24 of 30 field-goal attempts and all 38 of his extra-point tries across 13 games with Minnesota.

A sixth-round pick out of Alabama in the 2024 NFL Draft, Reichard was a perfect 14 of 14 on field-goal tries and 23 for 23 on extra-point attempts through Week 8, but he suffered a quad injury during a Week 9 win over the Colts in which he missed both of his field-goal tries. Reichard missed the next four contests on injured reserve but wasn't the same after returning in Week 14. Reichard went 10 of 14 on field-goal attempts over the final five weeks. However, he did make his lone kick in the wild-card playoff loss to the Rams. Reichard figures to be in the mix as a top fantasy kicker next season, kicking for a team that will likely again put up plenty of points with coach Kevin O'Connell orchestrating the offense.