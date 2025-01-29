Younghoe Koo Injury: Struggles in 2024

Koo (hip) finished the 2024 regular season connecting on 25 of 34 field-goal attempts and all 26 of his extra-point tries across 14 games.

Koo connected on at least 86 percent of his field-goal attempts in the five seasons prior to 2024 and was one of the league's most accurate kickers over that span. He started out making all nine of his field-goal attempts over the first four games of the regular season, but he went just 8-for-15 on his field-goal tries over the next six contests, including 1-for-4 in Week 10 against the Saints. Part of Koo's accuracy issues may have been due to attempting to play through a right hip injury, which ultimately placed him on IR in mid-December and led to the Falcons signing Riley Patterson of the Browns' practice squad. With a full offseason ahead of him, Koo will look to fully recover from his injury and aim to bounce back in 2025.