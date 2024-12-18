Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Weekly Rankings: Week 16 Value Meter

Weekly Rankings: Week 16 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Updated on December 18, 2024 11:16AM EST

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Week 16 Schedule Quirks - two Saturday games (KC vs. HOU, BAL vs. PIT)

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to

Week 16 Schedule Quirks - two Saturday games (KC vs. HOU, BAL vs. PIT)

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.

Quarterbacks

1.Josh Allen BUF vs. NE
2.Lamar Jackson BAL vs. PIT
3.Joe Burrow CIN vs. CLE
4.*Jalen Hurts PHI at WAS
Note: Hurts put a lot of worries to bed with his excellent performance against the Steelers.
5.*Jared Goff DET at CHI
Note: Goff turned in a monster game in a shootout against the Bills that was more reminiscent of 2023 or 2022 in terms of the Lions defense. The Bears will be the ultimate litmus test of how far the Lions defense has fallen due to injury, but I wouldn't be surprised if Goff has to keep airing it out.
6.Baker Mayfield TB at DAL
7.*Jayden Daniels WAS vs. PHI
Note: Daniels was sacked a whopping eight times by the Saints. It doesn't get any easier this week against the Eagles.
8.Matthew Stafford LA at NYJ
9.*Jordan Love GB vs. NO
Note: Love took a hit to his thigh on Sunday night, but the Packers appear unconcerned about his status.
10.*Kyler Murray ARZ at CAR
Note: Murray was briefly checked out for a head injury in the win over the Pats.
11.Brock Purdy SF at MIA
12.Anthony Richardson IND vs. TEN
13.*Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. SF
Note: Tua's 300-yard streak came to a crashing halt against the Texans.
14.*Bo Nix DEN at LAC
Note: Nix turned in his worst game by far since the early part of the season, throwing three interceptions and only 130 yards against the Colts.
15.Sam Darnold MIN at SEA
16.Cooper Rush DAL vs. TB
17.*Caleb Williams CHI vs. DET
Note: For the fifth time this season, the Bears were shut out in the first half.
18.*Russell Wilson PIT at BAL
Note: Wilson going up against the Eagles without George Pickens (hamstring) went about as poorly as expected. There's a chance that Pickens might be back for this week's game against the Ravens.
19.*Justin Herbert LAC vs. DEN
Note: Herbert briefly left Sunday's loss to the Bucs after aggravating his ankle injury on a sack, and he was listed as limited. The Chargers play on Thursday.
20.C.J. Stroud HOU at KC
21.*Bryce Young CAR vs. ARI
Note: Week 15 was a big regression week for both Young and the Panthers' offensive line.
22.*Patrick Mahomes KC vs. HOU
Note: Mahomes suffered a 'mild' high-ankle sprain and but fully practiced Tuesday. The Chiefs play Houston on Saturday and then play again next Wednesday against the Steelers on Christmas Day. I'm still not quite sure if he'll play, but it's looking more likely now.
23.*Michael Penix ATL vs. NYG
Note: Penix has been named the starter ahead of Kirk Cousins.
24.Aaron Rodgers NYJ vs. LAR
25.Drake Maye NE at BUF
26.*Mason Rudolph TEN at IND
Note: Rudolph took over for Will Levis last week, and while his stat line looks good, it was a little deceptive in that the Titans scored on the last drive of the game, in fact the last play of the game, where the Bengals were clearly coasting.
27.Mac Jones JAC at LV
28.*Spencer Rattler NO at GB
Note: Rattler took over for Jake Haener in the second half and led a near comeback for the Saints. It looks like Derek Carr will need at least another week or two before he's ready to return, so Rattler will get the start(s).
29.*Aidan O'Connell LV vs. JAX
Note: O'Connell (knee) is 'trending towards playing' this week, according to coach Antonio Pierce.
30.*Dorian Thompson-Robinson CLE at CIN
Note: It's not yet official, but it looks like Thompson-Robinson will start this week.
31.*Sam Howell SEA vs. MIN
Note: Howell went 5-14-24 with a pick and four sacks after filling in for Geno Smith. It's possible that this Seattle offensive line is playing worse than the Commanders one that was in front of him before.
32.*Tim Boyle NYG at ATL
Note: Boyle filled in for the concussed Tommy DeVito in the loss to the Ravens and did a decent job of forcing the ball to Malik Nabers, all things considered.
33.*Geno Smith SEA vs. MIN
Note: Smith left Sunday night's loss to the Packers with a knee injury in the third quarter. Initial tests were positive, and coach Mike Macdonald said that they hoped to see Smith at practice this week. I'll move him up accordingly once Smith starts practicing.
34.*Carson Wentz KC vs. HOU
Note: If you have Mahomes in a superflex league, it's worth your while to snag Wentz just in case. I prefer him over the other fill-in QBs this week - Rattler, DTR, Howell, etc...
35.*Drew Lock NYG at ATL
36.*Desmond Ridder LV vs. JAX
37.*Kirk Cousins ATL vs. NYG
Note: Cousins was pretty awful against the Raiders and the Falcons coaching staff went into a shell accordingly, playing not to lose and very nearly losing anyhow. And now he's been benched for Michael Penix.
38.*Tommy DeVito NYG at ATL
Note: DeVito left Sunday's loss against the Ravens with a concussion.
39.*Jameis Winston CLE at CIN
Note: Winston got benched against the Chiefs last week and now it appears that he won't start this week against the Bengals, though that won't officially be confirmed until Wednesday.
40.*Will Levis TEN at IND
Note: Levis got benched in the third quarter against the Bengals and it was richly deserved, and it looks like he won't start this week.
41.*Jake Haener NO at GB
Note: Benched after a miserable first half.
42.*Derek Carr NO at GB
Note: Carr (hand) is at least a couple of weeks away from being able to take any contact and might not return this season.

Running Backs

1.*Saquon Barkley PHI at WAS
Note: Barkley missed almost all of the second quarter while getting checked out for an undisclosed issue. We'll need to watch his status closely heading into the game against the Commanders.
2.*Jahmyr Gibbs DET at CHI
Note: David Montgomery's season-ending injury might portend more work for Gibbs, but in a way the Lions might want to go out of the way to protect one of their top remaining healthy players for the playoffs.
3.Kyren Williams LA at NYJ
4.Bijan Robinson ATL vs. NYG
5.Josh Jacobs GB vs. NO
6.Derrick Henry BAL vs. PIT
7.James Conner ARZ at CAR
8.Aaron Jones MIN at SEA
9.Chase Brown CIN vs. CLE
10.Rico Dowdle DAL vs. TB
11.Jonathan Taylor IND vs. TEN
12.James Cook BUF vs. NE
13.*Joe Mixon HOU at KC
Note: Mixon suffered an ankle injury Sunday against the Dolphins but checked out fine Monday.
14.Isaac Guerendo SF at MIA
15.De'Von Achane MIA vs. SF
16.Brian Robinson WAS vs. PHI
17.Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. ARI
18.Breece Hall NYJ vs. LAR
19.Rachaad White TB at DAL
20.*Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. MIN
Note: Charbonnet ran well and scored the Seahawks' lone touchdown against the Packers, but was limited to eight carries due to the game-flow. Teammate Kenneth Walker will be TBD again this week.
21.*Bucky Irving TB at DAL
Note: Irving (back) proved healthy enough to run for 117 yards against the Chargers despite just one limited practice all week.
22.*Isiah Pacheco KC vs. HOU
Note: Split carries equally with Kareem Hunt last week, with the latter outproducing him, though neither ran especially well.
23.*Najee Harris PIT at BAL
Note: Harris had a critical misplay in the loss to the Eagles, dropping a pitch from Russell Wilson that was recovered by the Eagles in the second half - the fumble was charged to Wilson even though Harris was at fault.
24.*Tony Pollard TEN at IND
Note: Pollard (ankle) was checked out on the sidelines multiple times during last week's loss to the Bengals, leading to more work than usual for Tyjae Spears.
25.*Jerome Ford CLE at CIN
Note: Ford will revert back to the starting role, but will he get a full-time role or will he split carries as he did prior to Nick Chubb's return?
26.Rhamondre Stevenson NE at BUF
27.*Tyrone Tracy NYG at ATL
Note: Tracy appeared to lose snaps to Devin Singletary after dropping a pass in the second quarter.
28.*Kendre Miller NO at GB
Note: Miller is in line for more work this week with Alvin Kamara nursing a groin/adductor injury.
29.D'Andre Swift CHI vs. DET
30.Gus Edwards LAC vs. DEN
31.*Travis Etienne JAC at LV
Note: Etienne was more active and more effective than teammate Tank Bigsby last week and now has a favorable matchup against the Raiders.
32.Jaylen Warren PIT at BAL
33.Tank Bigsby JAC at LV
34.Ray Davis BUF vs. NE
35.*Ameer Abdullah LV vs. JAX
Note: Abdullah was elevated back into a timeshare after Sincere McCormick hurt his ankle.
36.*Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at LAC
Note: McLaughlin (quad) was a DNP on Monday and limited on Tuesday.
37.Jeremy McNichols WAS vs. PHI
38.Javonte Williams DEN at LAC
39.Kareem Hunt KC vs. HOU
40.Devin Singletary NYG at ATL
41.*Tyjae Spears TEN at IND
Note: Spears picked up more work than normal with Tony Pollard nursing an ankle injury multiple times during Sunday's loss to the Bengals.
42.Justice Hill BAL vs. PIT
43.Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. NYG
44.Cam Akers MIN at SEA
45.Isaiah Davis NYJ vs. LAR
46.Ty Johnson BUF vs. NE
47.Blake Corum LA at NYJ
48.Kenneth Gainwell PHI at WAS
49.*Craig Reynolds DET at CHI
Note: Reynolds is the next man up for the Lions with David Montgomery out, though he's unlikely to take on nearly as large of a role. Rookie Sione Vaki might also feature.
50.*Alexander Mattison LV vs. JAX
Note: Mattison held more of the rushing role once Sincere McCormick got hurt, but lost a fumble and got tackled for a safety. Ameer Abdullah was the pass-catching back.
51.Travis Homer CHI vs. DET
52.Kimani Vidal LAC vs. DEN
53.Chris Rodriguez WAS vs. PHI
54.Sean Tucker TB at DAL
55.Jaylen Wright MIA vs. SF
56.Raheem Mostert MIA vs. SF
57.Dameon Pierce HOU at KC
58.Patrick Taylor SF at MIA
59.Mike Boone at
60.Antonio Gibson NE at BUF
61.D'Onta Foreman CLE at CIN
62.Pierre Strong CLE at CIN
63.Kenny McIntosh SEA vs. MIN
64.Khalil Herbert CIN vs. CLE
65.Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. TB
66.*Alvin Kamara NO at GB
Note: Kamara was forced from last week's lost to the Commanders with a groin/adductor injury. He needed an MRI on Monday. The Saints play next Monday at Green Bay.
67.*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. MIN
Note: Walker (calf) had a good workout Monday, but his status for the week remains TBD.
68.*Trey Benson ARZ at CAR
Note: Benson suffered an ankle injury in the second half of the Cardinals' win over the Patriots.
69.*Braelon Allen NYJ vs. LAR
Note: Allen left last week's win over the Jaguars with a back injury.
70.Roschon Johnson CHI vs. DET
71.*Nick Chubb CLE at CIN
Note: Chubb suffered a broken left foot in the loss to the Chiefs and is done for the season. Jerome Ford reverts back to the starting role.
72.*Sincere McCormick LV vs. JAX
Note: McCormick suffered what appears to be a serious ankle injury, with him self-reporting on Instagram that he'll 'be back next season.'
73.*David Montgomery DET at CHI
Note: Montgomery is out for the season due to an MCL sprain.

Wide Receivers

1.Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. CLE
2.Justin Jefferson MIN at SEA
3.Puka Nacua LA at NYJ
4.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at CHI
5.CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. TB
6.A.J. Brown PHI at WAS
7.Mike Evans TB at DAL
8.Nico Collins HOU at KC
9.*Cooper Kupp LA at NYJ
Note: Kupp's bagel on Thursday night bounced a lot of teams from the fantasy playoffs, but I think he rebounds this week.
10.Jerry Jeudy CLE at CIN
11.Davante Adams NYJ vs. LAR
12.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. MIN
13.Courtland Sutton DEN at LAC
14.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. LAR
15.Khalil Shakir BUF vs. NE
16.Tee Higgins CIN vs. CLE
17.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. PHI
18.*Tyreek Hill MIA vs. SF
Note: Hill was shut down by Derek Stingley last week, including one play where Stingley ripped the ball from Hill's hands for an interception that sealed the game.
19.DJ Moore CHI vs. DET
20.Jordan Addison MIN at SEA
21.Drake London ATL vs. NYG
22.Malik Nabers NYG at ATL
23.Brian Thomas JAC at LV
24.Romeo Doubs GB vs. NO
25.Calvin Ridley TEN at IND
26.*DK Metcalf SEA vs. MIN
Note: Metcalf managed three targets despite the Seahawks trailing the entire game.
27.Darnell Mooney ATL vs. NYG
28.Jameson Williams DET at CHI
29.DeVonta Smith PHI at WAS
30.Jauan Jennings SF at MIA
31.Jakobi Meyers LV vs. JAX
32.Zay Flowers BAL vs. PIT
33.Marvin Harrison ARZ at CAR
34.Keenan Allen CHI vs. DET
35.Adam Thielen CAR vs. ARI
36.Michael Pittman IND vs. TEN
37.Jalen Coker CAR vs. ARI
38.Jalen McMillan TB at DAL
39.DeAndre Hopkins KC vs. HOU
40.Ladd McConkey LAC vs. DEN
41.Christian Watson GB vs. NO
42.Rome Odunze CHI vs. DET
43.Josh Downs IND vs. TEN
44.Elijah Moore CLE at CIN
45.*Quentin Johnston LAC vs. DEN
Note: Johnston appeared to be briefly injured against the Bucs last week, but he wasn't on Tuesday's injury list and should be good to go for Thursday.
46.*Xavier Worthy KC vs. HOU
Note: Worthy led Chiefs receivers in snaps last week.
47.Rashod Bateman BAL vs. PIT
48.Deebo Samuel SF at MIA
49.Jayden Reed GB vs. NO
50.Calvin Austin PIT at BAL
51.Michael Wilson ARZ at CAR
52.Tank Dell HOU at KC
53.Amari Cooper BUF vs. NE
54.Marquez Valdes-Scantling NO at GB
55.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at IND
56.*Devaughn Vele DEN at LAC
Note: Seemingly has been surpassed by Marvin Mims Jr. - shut out against the Colts.
57.Joshua Palmer LAC vs. DEN
58.Keon Coleman BUF vs. NE
59.Tre Tucker LV vs. JAX
60.Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at ATL
61.*Malik Washington MIA vs. SF
Note: Washington stepped up in the absence of Jaylen Waddle last week.
62.Kayshon Boutte NE at BUF
63.Brandin Cooks DAL vs. TB
64.Ray-Ray McCloud ATL vs. NYG
65.Parker Washington JAC at LV
66.Tyler Lockett SEA vs. MIN
67.KaVontae Turpin DAL vs. TB
68.*John Metchie HOU at KC
Note: Metchie (shoulder) was a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.
69.Tutu Atwell LA at NYJ
70.Mack Hollins BUF vs. NE
71.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. HOU
72.Sterling Shepard TB at DAL
73.Jalen Nailor MIN at SEA
74.DeMario Douglas NE at BUF
75.David Moore CAR vs. ARI
76.Dontayvion Wicks GB vs. NO
77.Allen Lazard NYJ vs. LAR
78.*George Pickens PIT at BAL
Note: Pickens (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant Tuesday, though he was doing work on the side. There's a chance he returns Saturday.
79.*Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. SF
Note: Waddle left last week with a knee injury. Coach Mike McDaniel on Monday said that the injury was 'not major, not surgery-related.' But that doesn't mean that Waddle will be able to play this week against the Niners.
80.*Xavier Legette CAR vs. ARI
Note: Legette suffered a groin injury against the Cowboys and is week-to-week, with this week looking doubtful.
81.*Alec Pierce IND vs. TEN
Note: Pierce left last week's loss to Denver with a concussion.
82.*Cedric Tillman CLE at CIN
Note: The Browns are 'hopeful' that Tillman could return from his concussion this week. Given the length of his absence I'm going to wait until he's cleared before moving him up.
83.Demarcus Robinson LA at NYJ
84.*Hollywood Brown KC vs. HOU
Note: Brown (shoulder) took every rep in Tuesday's practice - it's possible he could make his Chiefs debut on Saturday.

Tight Ends

1.Brock Bowers LV vs. JAX
2.George Kittle SF at MIA
3.Trey McBride ARZ at CAR
4.Jonnu Smith MIA vs. SF
5.*Sam LaPorta DET at CHI
Note: LaPorta had seven catches for 111 yards in the loss to the Bills, and the rash of defensive injuries on the Lions may force them to be in shootout mode the rest of the season.
6.T.J. Hockenson MIN at SEA
7.Mark Andrews BAL vs. PIT
8.Pat Freiermuth PIT at BAL
9.Travis Kelce KC vs. HOU
10.Brenton Strange JAC at LV
11.Cade Otton TB at DAL
12.Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. NE
13.Dalton Schultz HOU at KC
14.Tucker Kraft GB vs. NO
15.*Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at IND
Note: Okonkwo had a career-high 10 targets in the loss to the Bengals last week.
16.Jake Ferguson DAL vs. TB
17.Juwan Johnson NO at GB
18.Hunter Henry NE at BUF
19.*Tyler Higbee LA at NYJ
Note: The Rams reinstated Higbee (knee) from the PUP list Tuesday.
20.Grant Calcaterra PHI at WAS
21.Mike Gesicki CIN vs. CLE
22.Kyle Pitts ATL vs. NYG
23.Noah Gray KC vs. HOU
24.Isaiah Likely BAL vs. PIT
25.Cole Kmet CHI vs. DET
26.Noah Fant SEA vs. MIN
27.Stone Smartt LAC vs. DEN
28.Dawson Knox BUF vs. NE
29.Jordan Akins CLE at CIN
30.Jeremy Ruckert NYJ vs. LAR
31.Tommy Tremble CAR vs. ARI
32.AJ Barner SEA vs. MIN
33.Luke Schoonmaker DAL vs. TB
34.Foster Moreau NO at GB
35.*Zach Ertz WAS vs. PHI
Note: Ertz left the win over the Saints with a concussion.
36.*Will Dissly LAC vs. DEN
Note: Dissly (shoulder) did not practice Monday or Tuesday.
37.Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. LAR
38.*David Njoku CLE at CIN
Note: Coach Kevin Stefanski is 'hopeful' that Njoku (hamstring) can return to action this week.

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. CLE
2.*Saquon Barkley PHI at WAS
Note: Barkley missed almost all of the second quarter while getting checked out for an undisclosed issue. We'll need to watch his status closely heading into the game against the Commanders.
3.*Jahmyr Gibbs DET at CHI
Note: David Montgomery's season-ending injury might portend more work for Gibbs, but in a way the Lions might want to go out of the way to protect one of their top remaining healthy players for the playoffs.
4.Kyren Williams LA at NYJ
5.Bijan Robinson ATL vs. NYG
6.Justin Jefferson MIN at SEA
7.Puka Nacua LA at NYJ
8.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at CHI
9.CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. TB
10.A.J. Brown PHI at WAS
11.Mike Evans TB at DAL
12.Nico Collins HOU at KC
13.Josh Jacobs GB vs. NO
14.Derrick Henry BAL vs. PIT
15.James Conner ARZ at CAR
16.*Cooper Kupp LA at NYJ
Note: Kupp's bagel on Thursday night bounced a lot of teams from the fantasy playoffs, but I think he rebounds this week.
17.Jerry Jeudy CLE at CIN
18.Davante Adams NYJ vs. LAR
19.Aaron Jones MIN at SEA
20.Chase Brown CIN vs. CLE
21.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. MIN
22.Courtland Sutton DEN at LAC
23.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. LAR
24.Khalil Shakir BUF vs. NE
25.Tee Higgins CIN vs. CLE
26.Rico Dowdle DAL vs. TB
27.Jonathan Taylor IND vs. TEN
28.James Cook BUF vs. NE
29.Brock Bowers LV vs. JAX
30.George Kittle SF at MIA
31.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. PHI
32.*Tyreek Hill MIA vs. SF
Note: Hill was shut down by Derek Stingley last week, including one play where Stingley ripped the ball from Hill's hands for an interception that sealed the game.
33.*Joe Mixon HOU at KC
Note: Mixon suffered an ankle injury Sunday against the Dolphins but checked out fine Monday.
34.Isaac Guerendo SF at MIA
35.De'Von Achane MIA vs. SF
36.Brian Robinson WAS vs. PHI
37.Breece Hall NYJ vs. LAR
38.Rachaad White TB at DAL
39.*Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. MIN
Note: Charbonnet ran well and scored the Seahawks' lone touchdown against the Packers, but was limited to eight carries due to the game-flow. Teammate Kenneth Walker will be TBD again this week.
40.Trey McBride ARZ at CAR
41.Jonnu Smith MIA vs. SF
42.DJ Moore CHI vs. DET
43.Jordan Addison MIN at SEA
44.Drake London ATL vs. NYG
45.Malik Nabers NYG at ATL
46.Brian Thomas JAC at LV
47.Romeo Doubs GB vs. NO
48.Calvin Ridley TEN at IND
49.*Bucky Irving TB at DAL
Note: Irving (back) proved healthy enough to run for 117 yards against the Chargers despite just one limited practice all week.
50.*Isiah Pacheco KC vs. HOU
Note: Split carries equally with Kareem Hunt last week, with the latter outproducing him, though neither ran especially well.
51.*Najee Harris PIT at BAL
Note: Harris had a critical misplay in the loss to the Eagles, dropping a pitch from Russell Wilson that was recovered by the Eagles in the second half - the fumble was charged to Wilson even though Harris was at fault.
52.*Tony Pollard TEN at IND
Note: Pollard (ankle) was checked out on the sidelines multiple times during last week's loss to the Bengals, leading to more work than usual for Tyjae Spears.
53.*Jerome Ford CLE at CIN
Note: Ford will revert back to the starting role, but will he get a full-time role or will he split carries as he did prior to Nick Chubb's return?
54.*DK Metcalf SEA vs. MIN
Note: Metcalf managed three targets despite the Seahawks trailing the entire game.
55.Darnell Mooney ATL vs. NYG
56.Jameson Williams DET at CHI
57.DeVonta Smith PHI at WAS
58.Jauan Jennings SF at MIA
59.Jakobi Meyers LV vs. JAX
60.Rhamondre Stevenson NE at BUF
61.*Tyrone Tracy NYG at ATL
Note: Tracy appeared to lose snaps to Devin Singletary after dropping a pass in the second quarter.
62.*Kendre Miller NO at GB
Note: Miller is in line for more work this week with Alvin Kamara nursing a groin/adductor injury.
63.D'Andre Swift CHI vs. DET
64.*Sam LaPorta DET at CHI
Note: LaPorta had seven catches for 111 yards in the loss to the Bills, and the rash of defensive injuries on the Lions may force them to be in shootout mode the rest of the season.
65.T.J. Hockenson MIN at SEA
66.Zay Flowers BAL vs. PIT
67.Marvin Harrison ARZ at CAR
68.Keenan Allen CHI vs. DET
69.Adam Thielen CAR vs. ARI
70.Michael Pittman IND vs. TEN
71.Jalen Coker CAR vs. ARI
72.Gus Edwards LAC vs. DEN
73.*Travis Etienne JAC at LV
Note: Etienne was more active and more effective than teammate Tank Bigsby last week and now has a favorable matchup against the Raiders.
74.Jalen McMillan TB at DAL
75.DeAndre Hopkins KC vs. HOU
76.Ladd McConkey LAC vs. DEN
77.Christian Watson GB vs. NO
78.Rome Odunze CHI vs. DET
79.Josh Downs IND vs. TEN
80.Jaylen Warren PIT at BAL
81.Tank Bigsby JAC at LV
82.Mark Andrews BAL vs. PIT
83.Pat Freiermuth PIT at BAL
84.*Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at LAC
Note: McLaughlin (quad) was a DNP on Monday and limited on Tuesday.
85.Elijah Moore CLE at CIN
86.*Quentin Johnston LAC vs. DEN
Note: Johnston appeared to be briefly injured against the Bucs last week, but he wasn't on Tuesday's injury list and should be good to go for Thursday.
87.*Xavier Worthy KC vs. HOU
Note: Worthy led Chiefs receivers in snaps last week.
88.Rashod Bateman BAL vs. PIT

Kickers

1.Chris Boswell PIT at BAL
2.Chase McLaughlin TB at DAL
3.Jake Bates DET at CHI
4.Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. TB
5.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at KC
6.Cameron Dicker LAC vs. DEN
7.*Tyler Bass BUF vs. NE
Note: Bass had the ugliest miss of the weekend, from 24 yards out in a dome.
8.Brandon McManus GB vs. NO
9.Will Reichard MIN at SEA
10.Joshua Karty LA at NYJ
11.Justin Tucker BAL vs. PIT
12.Wil Lutz DEN at LAC
13.Jake Moody SF at MIA
14.Harrison Butker KC vs. HOU
15.Jason Myers SEA vs. MIN
16.Jake Elliott PHI at WAS
17.*Younghoe Koo ATL vs. NYG
Note: Koo was nursing an undisclosed injury following Monday night's win over the Raiders.
18.Jason Sanders MIA vs. SF
19.Matt Gay IND vs. TEN
20.Blake Grupe NO at GB
21.Daniel Carlson LV vs. JAX
22.Nick Folk TEN at IND
23.Chad Ryland ARZ at CAR
24.Cam Little JAC at LV
25.*Dustin Hopkins CLE at CIN
Note: Hopkins will take back over this week.
26.Anders Carlson NYJ vs. LAR
27.*Cade York CIN vs. CLE
Note: York was signed full-time off the Bengals' practice squad.
28.Graham Gano NYG at ATL
29.*Joey Slye NE at BUF
Note: Slye missed another field goal Sunday, albeit from 53 yards out this time.
30.Cairo Santos CHI vs. DET
31.Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. ARI
32.Zane Gonzalez WAS vs. PHI
33.*Greg Joseph at
Note: Joseph reverted back to the Commanders' practice squad on Monday.
34.*Riley Patterson at
Note: Patterson reverted back to the Browns' practice squad on Monday.

Defenses

1.Green Bay Packers vs. NO
2.Buffalo Bills vs. NE
3.Philadelphia Eagles at WAS
4.*Atlanta Falcons vs. NYG
Note: Tremendous matchup for the second week in a row.
5.*Denver Broncos at LAC
Note: Riley Moss (knee) was limited at Thursday's practice.
6.Indianapolis Colts vs. TEN
7.Minnesota Vikings at SEA
8.Kansas City Chiefs vs. HOU
9.*Cincinnati Bengals vs. CLE
Note: Sam Hubbard suffered a torn PCL in the win over the Titans.
10.Baltimore Ravens vs. PIT
11.Jacksonville Jaguars at LV
12.Arizona Cardinals at CAR
13.Pittsburgh Steelers at BAL
14.Los Angeles Chargers vs. DEN
15.Los Angeles Rams at NYJ
16.Seattle Seahawks vs. MIN
17.Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DAL
18.San Francisco 49ers at MIA
19.Dallas Cowboys vs. TB
20.*Houston Texans at KC
Note: Move Houston up at least five spots if Mahomes sits, probably more.
21.Washington Commanders vs. PHI
22.New York Jets vs. LAR
23.*Las Vegas Raiders vs. JAX
Note: Maxx Crosby is scheduled to undergo a tightrope procedure on his Grade 3 ankle sprain.
24.New Orleans Saints at GB
25.Miami Dolphins vs. SF
26.Tennessee Titans at IND
27.New England Patriots at BUF
28.Chicago Bears vs. DET
29.New York Giants at ATL
30.Cleveland Browns at CIN
31.*Detroit Lions at CHI
Note: The hits keep on coming - this week it's Alim McNeill (knee) and Carlton Davis (thumb) that suffered devastating injuries.
32.Carolina Panthers vs. ARI
Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
IDP Analysis: Week 15 Review
IDP Analysis: Week 15 Review
Survivor: Week 16 Strategy & Picks
Survivor: Week 16 Strategy & Picks
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 16 Deep Dive
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 16 Deep Dive
NFL Odds: NFL Key Line Moves for Week 16
NFL Odds: NFL Key Line Moves for Week 16