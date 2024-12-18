This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Week 16 Schedule Quirks - two Saturday games (KC vs. HOU, BAL vs. PIT)
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
Week 16 Schedule Quirks - two Saturday games (KC vs. HOU, BAL vs. PIT)
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Josh Allen BUF vs. NE
|2.
|Lamar Jackson BAL vs. PIT
|3.
|Joe Burrow CIN vs. CLE
|4.
|*Jalen Hurts PHI at WAS
Note: Hurts put a lot of worries to bed with his excellent performance against the Steelers.
|5.
|*Jared Goff DET at CHI
Note: Goff turned in a monster game in a shootout against the Bills that was more reminiscent of 2023 or 2022 in terms of the Lions defense. The Bears will be the ultimate litmus test of how far the Lions defense has fallen due to injury, but I wouldn't be surprised if Goff has to keep airing it out.
|6.
|Baker Mayfield TB at DAL
|7.
|*Jayden Daniels WAS vs. PHI
Note: Daniels was sacked a whopping eight times by the Saints. It doesn't get any easier this week against the Eagles.
|8.
|Matthew Stafford LA at NYJ
|9.
|*Jordan Love GB vs. NO
Note: Love took a hit to his thigh on Sunday night, but the Packers appear unconcerned about his status.
|10.
|*Kyler Murray ARZ at CAR
Note: Murray was briefly checked out for a head injury in the win over the Pats.
|11.
|Brock Purdy SF at MIA
|12.
|Anthony Richardson IND vs. TEN
|13.
|*Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. SF
Note: Tua's 300-yard streak came to a crashing halt against the Texans.
|14.
|*Bo Nix DEN at LAC
Note: Nix turned in his worst game by far since the early part of the season, throwing three interceptions and only 130 yards against the Colts.
|15.
|Sam Darnold MIN at SEA
|16.
|Cooper Rush DAL vs. TB
|17.
|*Caleb Williams CHI vs. DET
Note: For the fifth time this season, the Bears were shut out in the first half.
|18.
|*Russell Wilson PIT at BAL
Note: Wilson going up against the Eagles without George Pickens (hamstring) went about as poorly as expected. There's a chance that Pickens might be back for this week's game against the Ravens.
|19.
|*Justin Herbert LAC vs. DEN
Note: Herbert briefly left Sunday's loss to the Bucs after aggravating his ankle injury on a sack, and he was listed as limited. The Chargers play on Thursday.
|20.
|C.J. Stroud HOU at KC
|21.
|*Bryce Young CAR vs. ARI
Note: Week 15 was a big regression week for both Young and the Panthers' offensive line.
|22.
|*Patrick Mahomes KC vs. HOU
Note: Mahomes suffered a 'mild' high-ankle sprain and but fully practiced Tuesday. The Chiefs play Houston on Saturday and then play again next Wednesday against the Steelers on Christmas Day. I'm still not quite sure if he'll play, but it's looking more likely now.
|23.
|*Michael Penix ATL vs. NYG
Note: Penix has been named the starter ahead of Kirk Cousins.
|24.
|Aaron Rodgers NYJ vs. LAR
|25.
|Drake Maye NE at BUF
|26.
|*Mason Rudolph TEN at IND
Note: Rudolph took over for Will Levis last week, and while his stat line looks good, it was a little deceptive in that the Titans scored on the last drive of the game, in fact the last play of the game, where the Bengals were clearly coasting.
|27.
|Mac Jones JAC at LV
|28.
|*Spencer Rattler NO at GB
Note: Rattler took over for Jake Haener in the second half and led a near comeback for the Saints. It looks like Derek Carr will need at least another week or two before he's ready to return, so Rattler will get the start(s).
|29.
|*Aidan O'Connell LV vs. JAX
Note: O'Connell (knee) is 'trending towards playing' this week, according to coach Antonio Pierce.
|30.
|*Dorian Thompson-Robinson CLE at CIN
Note: It's not yet official, but it looks like Thompson-Robinson will start this week.
|31.
|*Sam Howell SEA vs. MIN
Note: Howell went 5-14-24 with a pick and four sacks after filling in for Geno Smith. It's possible that this Seattle offensive line is playing worse than the Commanders one that was in front of him before.
|32.
|*Tim Boyle NYG at ATL
Note: Boyle filled in for the concussed Tommy DeVito in the loss to the Ravens and did a decent job of forcing the ball to Malik Nabers, all things considered.
|33.
|*Geno Smith SEA vs. MIN
Note: Smith left Sunday night's loss to the Packers with a knee injury in the third quarter. Initial tests were positive, and coach Mike Macdonald said that they hoped to see Smith at practice this week. I'll move him up accordingly once Smith starts practicing.
|34.
|*Carson Wentz KC vs. HOU
Note: If you have Mahomes in a superflex league, it's worth your while to snag Wentz just in case. I prefer him over the other fill-in QBs this week - Rattler, DTR, Howell, etc...
|35.
|*Drew Lock NYG at ATL
|36.
|*Desmond Ridder LV vs. JAX
|37.
|*Kirk Cousins ATL vs. NYG
Note: Cousins was pretty awful against the Raiders and the Falcons coaching staff went into a shell accordingly, playing not to lose and very nearly losing anyhow. And now he's been benched for Michael Penix.
|38.
|*Tommy DeVito NYG at ATL
Note: DeVito left Sunday's loss against the Ravens with a concussion.
|39.
|*Jameis Winston CLE at CIN
Note: Winston got benched against the Chiefs last week and now it appears that he won't start this week against the Bengals, though that won't officially be confirmed until Wednesday.
|40.
|*Will Levis TEN at IND
Note: Levis got benched in the third quarter against the Bengals and it was richly deserved, and it looks like he won't start this week.
|41.
|*Jake Haener NO at GB
Note: Benched after a miserable first half.
|42.
|*Derek Carr NO at GB
Note: Carr (hand) is at least a couple of weeks away from being able to take any contact and might not return this season.
Running Backs
|1.
|*Saquon Barkley PHI at WAS
Note: Barkley missed almost all of the second quarter while getting checked out for an undisclosed issue. We'll need to watch his status closely heading into the game against the Commanders.
|2.
|*Jahmyr Gibbs DET at CHI
Note: David Montgomery's season-ending injury might portend more work for Gibbs, but in a way the Lions might want to go out of the way to protect one of their top remaining healthy players for the playoffs.
|3.
|Kyren Williams LA at NYJ
|4.
|Bijan Robinson ATL vs. NYG
|5.
|Josh Jacobs GB vs. NO
|6.
|Derrick Henry BAL vs. PIT
|7.
|James Conner ARZ at CAR
|8.
|Aaron Jones MIN at SEA
|9.
|Chase Brown CIN vs. CLE
|10.
|Rico Dowdle DAL vs. TB
|11.
|Jonathan Taylor IND vs. TEN
|12.
|James Cook BUF vs. NE
|13.
|*Joe Mixon HOU at KC
Note: Mixon suffered an ankle injury Sunday against the Dolphins but checked out fine Monday.
|14.
|Isaac Guerendo SF at MIA
|15.
|De'Von Achane MIA vs. SF
|16.
|Brian Robinson WAS vs. PHI
|17.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. ARI
|18.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. LAR
|19.
|Rachaad White TB at DAL
|20.
|*Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. MIN
Note: Charbonnet ran well and scored the Seahawks' lone touchdown against the Packers, but was limited to eight carries due to the game-flow. Teammate Kenneth Walker will be TBD again this week.
|21.
|*Bucky Irving TB at DAL
Note: Irving (back) proved healthy enough to run for 117 yards against the Chargers despite just one limited practice all week.
|22.
|*Isiah Pacheco KC vs. HOU
Note: Split carries equally with Kareem Hunt last week, with the latter outproducing him, though neither ran especially well.
|23.
|*Najee Harris PIT at BAL
Note: Harris had a critical misplay in the loss to the Eagles, dropping a pitch from Russell Wilson that was recovered by the Eagles in the second half - the fumble was charged to Wilson even though Harris was at fault.
|24.
|*Tony Pollard TEN at IND
Note: Pollard (ankle) was checked out on the sidelines multiple times during last week's loss to the Bengals, leading to more work than usual for Tyjae Spears.
|25.
|*Jerome Ford CLE at CIN
Note: Ford will revert back to the starting role, but will he get a full-time role or will he split carries as he did prior to Nick Chubb's return?
|26.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at BUF
|27.
|*Tyrone Tracy NYG at ATL
Note: Tracy appeared to lose snaps to Devin Singletary after dropping a pass in the second quarter.
|28.
|*Kendre Miller NO at GB
Note: Miller is in line for more work this week with Alvin Kamara nursing a groin/adductor injury.
|29.
|D'Andre Swift CHI vs. DET
|30.
|Gus Edwards LAC vs. DEN
|31.
|*Travis Etienne JAC at LV
Note: Etienne was more active and more effective than teammate Tank Bigsby last week and now has a favorable matchup against the Raiders.
|32.
|Jaylen Warren PIT at BAL
|33.
|Tank Bigsby JAC at LV
|34.
|Ray Davis BUF vs. NE
|35.
|*Ameer Abdullah LV vs. JAX
Note: Abdullah was elevated back into a timeshare after Sincere McCormick hurt his ankle.
|36.
|*Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at LAC
Note: McLaughlin (quad) was a DNP on Monday and limited on Tuesday.
|37.
|Jeremy McNichols WAS vs. PHI
|38.
|Javonte Williams DEN at LAC
|39.
|Kareem Hunt KC vs. HOU
|40.
|Devin Singletary NYG at ATL
|41.
|*Tyjae Spears TEN at IND
Note: Spears picked up more work than normal with Tony Pollard nursing an ankle injury multiple times during Sunday's loss to the Bengals.
|42.
|Justice Hill BAL vs. PIT
|43.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. NYG
|44.
|Cam Akers MIN at SEA
|45.
|Isaiah Davis NYJ vs. LAR
|46.
|Ty Johnson BUF vs. NE
|47.
|Blake Corum LA at NYJ
|48.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI at WAS
|49.
|*Craig Reynolds DET at CHI
Note: Reynolds is the next man up for the Lions with David Montgomery out, though he's unlikely to take on nearly as large of a role. Rookie Sione Vaki might also feature.
|50.
|*Alexander Mattison LV vs. JAX
Note: Mattison held more of the rushing role once Sincere McCormick got hurt, but lost a fumble and got tackled for a safety. Ameer Abdullah was the pass-catching back.
|51.
|Travis Homer CHI vs. DET
|52.
|Kimani Vidal LAC vs. DEN
|53.
|Chris Rodriguez WAS vs. PHI
|54.
|Sean Tucker TB at DAL
|55.
|Jaylen Wright MIA vs. SF
|56.
|Raheem Mostert MIA vs. SF
|57.
|Dameon Pierce HOU at KC
|58.
|Patrick Taylor SF at MIA
|59.
|Mike Boone at
|60.
|Antonio Gibson NE at BUF
|61.
|D'Onta Foreman CLE at CIN
|62.
|Pierre Strong CLE at CIN
|63.
|Kenny McIntosh SEA vs. MIN
|64.
|Khalil Herbert CIN vs. CLE
|65.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. TB
|66.
|*Alvin Kamara NO at GB
Note: Kamara was forced from last week's lost to the Commanders with a groin/adductor injury. He needed an MRI on Monday. The Saints play next Monday at Green Bay.
|67.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. MIN
Note: Walker (calf) had a good workout Monday, but his status for the week remains TBD.
|68.
|*Trey Benson ARZ at CAR
Note: Benson suffered an ankle injury in the second half of the Cardinals' win over the Patriots.
|69.
|*Braelon Allen NYJ vs. LAR
Note: Allen left last week's win over the Jaguars with a back injury.
|70.
|Roschon Johnson CHI vs. DET
|71.
|*Nick Chubb CLE at CIN
Note: Chubb suffered a broken left foot in the loss to the Chiefs and is done for the season. Jerome Ford reverts back to the starting role.
|72.
|*Sincere McCormick LV vs. JAX
Note: McCormick suffered what appears to be a serious ankle injury, with him self-reporting on Instagram that he'll 'be back next season.'
|73.
|*David Montgomery DET at CHI
Note: Montgomery is out for the season due to an MCL sprain.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. CLE
|2.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at SEA
|3.
|Puka Nacua LA at NYJ
|4.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at CHI
|5.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. TB
|6.
|A.J. Brown PHI at WAS
|7.
|Mike Evans TB at DAL
|8.
|Nico Collins HOU at KC
|9.
|*Cooper Kupp LA at NYJ
Note: Kupp's bagel on Thursday night bounced a lot of teams from the fantasy playoffs, but I think he rebounds this week.
|10.
|Jerry Jeudy CLE at CIN
|11.
|Davante Adams NYJ vs. LAR
|12.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. MIN
|13.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at LAC
|14.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. LAR
|15.
|Khalil Shakir BUF vs. NE
|16.
|Tee Higgins CIN vs. CLE
|17.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. PHI
|18.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA vs. SF
Note: Hill was shut down by Derek Stingley last week, including one play where Stingley ripped the ball from Hill's hands for an interception that sealed the game.
|19.
|DJ Moore CHI vs. DET
|20.
|Jordan Addison MIN at SEA
|21.
|Drake London ATL vs. NYG
|22.
|Malik Nabers NYG at ATL
|23.
|Brian Thomas JAC at LV
|24.
|Romeo Doubs GB vs. NO
|25.
|Calvin Ridley TEN at IND
|26.
|*DK Metcalf SEA vs. MIN
Note: Metcalf managed three targets despite the Seahawks trailing the entire game.
|27.
|Darnell Mooney ATL vs. NYG
|28.
|Jameson Williams DET at CHI
|29.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at WAS
|30.
|Jauan Jennings SF at MIA
|31.
|Jakobi Meyers LV vs. JAX
|32.
|Zay Flowers BAL vs. PIT
|33.
|Marvin Harrison ARZ at CAR
|34.
|Keenan Allen CHI vs. DET
|35.
|Adam Thielen CAR vs. ARI
|36.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. TEN
|37.
|Jalen Coker CAR vs. ARI
|38.
|Jalen McMillan TB at DAL
|39.
|DeAndre Hopkins KC vs. HOU
|40.
|Ladd McConkey LAC vs. DEN
|41.
|Christian Watson GB vs. NO
|42.
|Rome Odunze CHI vs. DET
|43.
|Josh Downs IND vs. TEN
|44.
|Elijah Moore CLE at CIN
|45.
|*Quentin Johnston LAC vs. DEN
Note: Johnston appeared to be briefly injured against the Bucs last week, but he wasn't on Tuesday's injury list and should be good to go for Thursday.
|46.
|*Xavier Worthy KC vs. HOU
Note: Worthy led Chiefs receivers in snaps last week.
|47.
|Rashod Bateman BAL vs. PIT
|48.
|Deebo Samuel SF at MIA
|49.
|Jayden Reed GB vs. NO
|50.
|Calvin Austin PIT at BAL
|51.
|Michael Wilson ARZ at CAR
|52.
|Tank Dell HOU at KC
|53.
|Amari Cooper BUF vs. NE
|54.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling NO at GB
|55.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at IND
|56.
|*Devaughn Vele DEN at LAC
Note: Seemingly has been surpassed by Marvin Mims Jr. - shut out against the Colts.
|57.
|Joshua Palmer LAC vs. DEN
|58.
|Keon Coleman BUF vs. NE
|59.
|Tre Tucker LV vs. JAX
|60.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at ATL
|61.
|*Malik Washington MIA vs. SF
Note: Washington stepped up in the absence of Jaylen Waddle last week.
|62.
|Kayshon Boutte NE at BUF
|63.
|Brandin Cooks DAL vs. TB
|64.
|Ray-Ray McCloud ATL vs. NYG
|65.
|Parker Washington JAC at LV
|66.
|Tyler Lockett SEA vs. MIN
|67.
|KaVontae Turpin DAL vs. TB
|68.
|*John Metchie HOU at KC
Note: Metchie (shoulder) was a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.
|69.
|Tutu Atwell LA at NYJ
|70.
|Mack Hollins BUF vs. NE
|71.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. HOU
|72.
|Sterling Shepard TB at DAL
|73.
|Jalen Nailor MIN at SEA
|74.
|DeMario Douglas NE at BUF
|75.
|David Moore CAR vs. ARI
|76.
|Dontayvion Wicks GB vs. NO
|77.
|Allen Lazard NYJ vs. LAR
|78.
|*George Pickens PIT at BAL
Note: Pickens (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant Tuesday, though he was doing work on the side. There's a chance he returns Saturday.
|79.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. SF
Note: Waddle left last week with a knee injury. Coach Mike McDaniel on Monday said that the injury was 'not major, not surgery-related.' But that doesn't mean that Waddle will be able to play this week against the Niners.
|80.
|*Xavier Legette CAR vs. ARI
Note: Legette suffered a groin injury against the Cowboys and is week-to-week, with this week looking doubtful.
|81.
|*Alec Pierce IND vs. TEN
Note: Pierce left last week's loss to Denver with a concussion.
|82.
|*Cedric Tillman CLE at CIN
Note: The Browns are 'hopeful' that Tillman could return from his concussion this week. Given the length of his absence I'm going to wait until he's cleared before moving him up.
|83.
|Demarcus Robinson LA at NYJ
|84.
|*Hollywood Brown KC vs. HOU
Note: Brown (shoulder) took every rep in Tuesday's practice - it's possible he could make his Chiefs debut on Saturday.
Tight Ends
|1.
|Brock Bowers LV vs. JAX
|2.
|George Kittle SF at MIA
|3.
|Trey McBride ARZ at CAR
|4.
|Jonnu Smith MIA vs. SF
|5.
|*Sam LaPorta DET at CHI
Note: LaPorta had seven catches for 111 yards in the loss to the Bills, and the rash of defensive injuries on the Lions may force them to be in shootout mode the rest of the season.
|6.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN at SEA
|7.
|Mark Andrews BAL vs. PIT
|8.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT at BAL
|9.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. HOU
|10.
|Brenton Strange JAC at LV
|11.
|Cade Otton TB at DAL
|12.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. NE
|13.
|Dalton Schultz HOU at KC
|14.
|Tucker Kraft GB vs. NO
|15.
|*Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at IND
Note: Okonkwo had a career-high 10 targets in the loss to the Bengals last week.
|16.
|Jake Ferguson DAL vs. TB
|17.
|Juwan Johnson NO at GB
|18.
|Hunter Henry NE at BUF
|19.
|*Tyler Higbee LA at NYJ
Note: The Rams reinstated Higbee (knee) from the PUP list Tuesday.
|20.
|Grant Calcaterra PHI at WAS
|21.
|Mike Gesicki CIN vs. CLE
|22.
|Kyle Pitts ATL vs. NYG
|23.
|Noah Gray KC vs. HOU
|24.
|Isaiah Likely BAL vs. PIT
|25.
|Cole Kmet CHI vs. DET
|26.
|Noah Fant SEA vs. MIN
|27.
|Stone Smartt LAC vs. DEN
|28.
|Dawson Knox BUF vs. NE
|29.
|Jordan Akins CLE at CIN
|30.
|Jeremy Ruckert NYJ vs. LAR
|31.
|Tommy Tremble CAR vs. ARI
|32.
|AJ Barner SEA vs. MIN
|33.
|Luke Schoonmaker DAL vs. TB
|34.
|Foster Moreau NO at GB
|35.
|*Zach Ertz WAS vs. PHI
Note: Ertz left the win over the Saints with a concussion.
|36.
|*Will Dissly LAC vs. DEN
Note: Dissly (shoulder) did not practice Monday or Tuesday.
|37.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. LAR
|38.
|*David Njoku CLE at CIN
Note: Coach Kevin Stefanski is 'hopeful' that Njoku (hamstring) can return to action this week.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. CLE
|2.
|*Saquon Barkley PHI at WAS
Note: Barkley missed almost all of the second quarter while getting checked out for an undisclosed issue. We'll need to watch his status closely heading into the game against the Commanders.
|3.
|*Jahmyr Gibbs DET at CHI
Note: David Montgomery's season-ending injury might portend more work for Gibbs, but in a way the Lions might want to go out of the way to protect one of their top remaining healthy players for the playoffs.
|4.
|Kyren Williams LA at NYJ
|5.
|Bijan Robinson ATL vs. NYG
|6.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at SEA
|7.
|Puka Nacua LA at NYJ
|8.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at CHI
|9.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. TB
|10.
|A.J. Brown PHI at WAS
|11.
|Mike Evans TB at DAL
|12.
|Nico Collins HOU at KC
|13.
|Josh Jacobs GB vs. NO
|14.
|Derrick Henry BAL vs. PIT
|15.
|James Conner ARZ at CAR
|16.
|*Cooper Kupp LA at NYJ
Note: Kupp's bagel on Thursday night bounced a lot of teams from the fantasy playoffs, but I think he rebounds this week.
|17.
|Jerry Jeudy CLE at CIN
|18.
|Davante Adams NYJ vs. LAR
|19.
|Aaron Jones MIN at SEA
|20.
|Chase Brown CIN vs. CLE
|21.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. MIN
|22.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at LAC
|23.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. LAR
|24.
|Khalil Shakir BUF vs. NE
|25.
|Tee Higgins CIN vs. CLE
|26.
|Rico Dowdle DAL vs. TB
|27.
|Jonathan Taylor IND vs. TEN
|28.
|James Cook BUF vs. NE
|29.
|Brock Bowers LV vs. JAX
|30.
|George Kittle SF at MIA
|31.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. PHI
|32.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA vs. SF
Note: Hill was shut down by Derek Stingley last week, including one play where Stingley ripped the ball from Hill's hands for an interception that sealed the game.
|33.
|*Joe Mixon HOU at KC
Note: Mixon suffered an ankle injury Sunday against the Dolphins but checked out fine Monday.
|34.
|Isaac Guerendo SF at MIA
|35.
|De'Von Achane MIA vs. SF
|36.
|Brian Robinson WAS vs. PHI
|37.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. LAR
|38.
|Rachaad White TB at DAL
|39.
|*Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. MIN
Note: Charbonnet ran well and scored the Seahawks' lone touchdown against the Packers, but was limited to eight carries due to the game-flow. Teammate Kenneth Walker will be TBD again this week.
|40.
|Trey McBride ARZ at CAR
|41.
|Jonnu Smith MIA vs. SF
|42.
|DJ Moore CHI vs. DET
|43.
|Jordan Addison MIN at SEA
|44.
|Drake London ATL vs. NYG
|45.
|Malik Nabers NYG at ATL
|46.
|Brian Thomas JAC at LV
|47.
|Romeo Doubs GB vs. NO
|48.
|Calvin Ridley TEN at IND
|49.
|*Bucky Irving TB at DAL
Note: Irving (back) proved healthy enough to run for 117 yards against the Chargers despite just one limited practice all week.
|50.
|*Isiah Pacheco KC vs. HOU
Note: Split carries equally with Kareem Hunt last week, with the latter outproducing him, though neither ran especially well.
|51.
|*Najee Harris PIT at BAL
Note: Harris had a critical misplay in the loss to the Eagles, dropping a pitch from Russell Wilson that was recovered by the Eagles in the second half - the fumble was charged to Wilson even though Harris was at fault.
|52.
|*Tony Pollard TEN at IND
Note: Pollard (ankle) was checked out on the sidelines multiple times during last week's loss to the Bengals, leading to more work than usual for Tyjae Spears.
|53.
|*Jerome Ford CLE at CIN
Note: Ford will revert back to the starting role, but will he get a full-time role or will he split carries as he did prior to Nick Chubb's return?
|54.
|*DK Metcalf SEA vs. MIN
Note: Metcalf managed three targets despite the Seahawks trailing the entire game.
|55.
|Darnell Mooney ATL vs. NYG
|56.
|Jameson Williams DET at CHI
|57.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at WAS
|58.
|Jauan Jennings SF at MIA
|59.
|Jakobi Meyers LV vs. JAX
|60.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at BUF
|61.
|*Tyrone Tracy NYG at ATL
Note: Tracy appeared to lose snaps to Devin Singletary after dropping a pass in the second quarter.
|62.
|*Kendre Miller NO at GB
Note: Miller is in line for more work this week with Alvin Kamara nursing a groin/adductor injury.
|63.
|D'Andre Swift CHI vs. DET
|64.
|*Sam LaPorta DET at CHI
Note: LaPorta had seven catches for 111 yards in the loss to the Bills, and the rash of defensive injuries on the Lions may force them to be in shootout mode the rest of the season.
|65.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN at SEA
|66.
|Zay Flowers BAL vs. PIT
|67.
|Marvin Harrison ARZ at CAR
|68.
|Keenan Allen CHI vs. DET
|69.
|Adam Thielen CAR vs. ARI
|70.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. TEN
|71.
|Jalen Coker CAR vs. ARI
|72.
|Gus Edwards LAC vs. DEN
|73.
|*Travis Etienne JAC at LV
Note: Etienne was more active and more effective than teammate Tank Bigsby last week and now has a favorable matchup against the Raiders.
|74.
|Jalen McMillan TB at DAL
|75.
|DeAndre Hopkins KC vs. HOU
|76.
|Ladd McConkey LAC vs. DEN
|77.
|Christian Watson GB vs. NO
|78.
|Rome Odunze CHI vs. DET
|79.
|Josh Downs IND vs. TEN
|80.
|Jaylen Warren PIT at BAL
|81.
|Tank Bigsby JAC at LV
|82.
|Mark Andrews BAL vs. PIT
|83.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT at BAL
|84.
|*Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at LAC
Note: McLaughlin (quad) was a DNP on Monday and limited on Tuesday.
|85.
|Elijah Moore CLE at CIN
|86.
|*Quentin Johnston LAC vs. DEN
Note: Johnston appeared to be briefly injured against the Bucs last week, but he wasn't on Tuesday's injury list and should be good to go for Thursday.
|87.
|*Xavier Worthy KC vs. HOU
Note: Worthy led Chiefs receivers in snaps last week.
|88.
|Rashod Bateman BAL vs. PIT
Kickers
|1.
|Chris Boswell PIT at BAL
|2.
|Chase McLaughlin TB at DAL
|3.
|Jake Bates DET at CHI
|4.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. TB
|5.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at KC
|6.
|Cameron Dicker LAC vs. DEN
|7.
|*Tyler Bass BUF vs. NE
Note: Bass had the ugliest miss of the weekend, from 24 yards out in a dome.
|8.
|Brandon McManus GB vs. NO
|9.
|Will Reichard MIN at SEA
|10.
|Joshua Karty LA at NYJ
|11.
|Justin Tucker BAL vs. PIT
|12.
|Wil Lutz DEN at LAC
|13.
|Jake Moody SF at MIA
|14.
|Harrison Butker KC vs. HOU
|15.
|Jason Myers SEA vs. MIN
|16.
|Jake Elliott PHI at WAS
|17.
|*Younghoe Koo ATL vs. NYG
Note: Koo was nursing an undisclosed injury following Monday night's win over the Raiders.
|18.
|Jason Sanders MIA vs. SF
|19.
|Matt Gay IND vs. TEN
|20.
|Blake Grupe NO at GB
|21.
|Daniel Carlson LV vs. JAX
|22.
|Nick Folk TEN at IND
|23.
|Chad Ryland ARZ at CAR
|24.
|Cam Little JAC at LV
|25.
|*Dustin Hopkins CLE at CIN
Note: Hopkins will take back over this week.
|26.
|Anders Carlson NYJ vs. LAR
|27.
|*Cade York CIN vs. CLE
Note: York was signed full-time off the Bengals' practice squad.
|28.
|Graham Gano NYG at ATL
|29.
|*Joey Slye NE at BUF
Note: Slye missed another field goal Sunday, albeit from 53 yards out this time.
|30.
|Cairo Santos CHI vs. DET
|31.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. ARI
|32.
|Zane Gonzalez WAS vs. PHI
|33.
|*Greg Joseph at
Note: Joseph reverted back to the Commanders' practice squad on Monday.
|34.
|*Riley Patterson at
Note: Patterson reverted back to the Browns' practice squad on Monday.
Defenses
|1.
|Green Bay Packers vs. NO
|2.
|Buffalo Bills vs. NE
|3.
|Philadelphia Eagles at WAS
|4.
|*Atlanta Falcons vs. NYG
Note: Tremendous matchup for the second week in a row.
|5.
|*Denver Broncos at LAC
Note: Riley Moss (knee) was limited at Thursday's practice.
|6.
|Indianapolis Colts vs. TEN
|7.
|Minnesota Vikings at SEA
|8.
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. HOU
|9.
|*Cincinnati Bengals vs. CLE
Note: Sam Hubbard suffered a torn PCL in the win over the Titans.
|10.
|Baltimore Ravens vs. PIT
|11.
|Jacksonville Jaguars at LV
|12.
|Arizona Cardinals at CAR
|13.
|Pittsburgh Steelers at BAL
|14.
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. DEN
|15.
|Los Angeles Rams at NYJ
|16.
|Seattle Seahawks vs. MIN
|17.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DAL
|18.
|San Francisco 49ers at MIA
|19.
|Dallas Cowboys vs. TB
|20.
|*Houston Texans at KC
Note: Move Houston up at least five spots if Mahomes sits, probably more.
|21.
|Washington Commanders vs. PHI
|22.
|New York Jets vs. LAR
|23.
|*Las Vegas Raiders vs. JAX
Note: Maxx Crosby is scheduled to undergo a tightrope procedure on his Grade 3 ankle sprain.
|24.
|New Orleans Saints at GB
|25.
|Miami Dolphins vs. SF
|26.
|Tennessee Titans at IND
|27.
|New England Patriots at BUF
|28.
|Chicago Bears vs. DET
|29.
|New York Giants at ATL
|30.
|Cleveland Browns at CIN
|31.
|*Detroit Lions at CHI
Note: The hits keep on coming - this week it's Alim McNeill (knee) and Carlton Davis (thumb) that suffered devastating injuries.
|32.
|Carolina Panthers vs. ARI