Younghoe Koo headshot

Younghoe Koo News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 1, 2024 at 9:12am

Koo (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Despite drawing a questionable tag, Koo was expected to suit up Sunday after logging a full practice Friday. After going 2-for-7 on field-goal attempts from Weeks 7-10, Koo bounced back with a perfect outing against Denver in Week 11 before Atlanta's Week 12 bye. It's been a mixed bag for the veteran kicker this season, but the Falcons' improved offense has given Koo more opportunities than in previous seasons.

Younghoe Koo
Atlanta Falcons
