Zayne Anderson headshot

Zayne Anderson Injury: Enters concussion protocols

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Anderson has been diagnosed with a concussion and has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against Minnesota.

Anderson got shaken up during a kickoff return in the first quarter, and further tests determined that he had suffered a concussion during the play. He'll enter the league's five-step concussion protocols, which he'll need to clear in order to play against Chicago in Week 18. Javon Bullard starting at strong safety for Evan Williams (quadriceps), Kitan Oladapo will serve as the Packers' backup safety for the rest of Sunday's game due to Anderson's injury.

Zayne Anderson
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
