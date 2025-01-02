Exploiting the Matchups: Week 18 Start/Sit and Fantasy Streamers

This article is part of our Exploiting the Matchups series.

The other peculiarity of Week 18 is the potential impact of milestones and incentives. My Box Score Breakdown article on Monday covered most of these, but I'll re-hash some of the big ones before we get started on the usual matchups analysis, which will be a bit shorter than usual. I'll use bold for the guys where I think the

For non-playoff teams, we already have the Titans and Browns talking about using multiple QBs, which means it won't be surprising if other key players get lesser-than-usual workloads in order to reduce the odds of major injuries / free up reps for younger players that their teams want to evaluate. This is always a possibility for non-playoff teams, even if nothing is announced beforehand.

The Chargers may also be locked into their seed before they play Las Vegas on Sunday, with any hope of moving up from sixth to fifth depending on the Bengals beating the Steelers on Saturday. If that happens, and the Ravens also beat the Browns, we'll likely see the Chargers go all-out for a win to set up a first-round game in Houston rather than Baltimore.

The Bills, Chiefs, Eagles and Rams have already announced that they'll either be holding out some key players or removing them early, and Texans coach DeMeco Ryans acknowledged the possibility of doing the same. Houston has nothing to play for in terms of seeding but may want to use starters for at least part of the game for confidence/momentum/practice reasons.

The Bills, Chiefs, Eagles and Rams have already announced that they'll either be holding out some key players or removing them early, and Texans coach DeMeco Ryans acknowledged the possibility of doing the same. Houston has nothing to play for in terms of seeding but may want to use starters for at least part of the game for confidence/momentum/practice reasons.

The Chargers may also be locked into their seed before they play Las Vegas on Sunday, with any hope of moving up from sixth to fifth depending on the Bengals beating the Steelers on Saturday. If that happens, and the Ravens also beat the Browns, we'll likely see the Chargers go all-out for a win to set up a first-round game in Houston rather than Baltimore.

For non-playoff teams, we already have the Titans and Browns talking about using multiple QBs, which means it won't be surprising if other key players get lesser-than-usual workloads in order to reduce the odds of major injuries / free up reps for younger players that their teams want to evaluate. This is always a possibility for non-playoff teams, even if nothing is announced beforehand.

The other peculiarity of Week 18 is the potential impact of milestones and incentives. My Box Score Breakdown article on Monday covered most of these, but I'll re-hash some of the big ones before we get started on the usual matchups analysis, which will be a bit shorter than usual. I'll use bold for the guys where I think the milestones/incentives are more likely to result in extra targets/carries/goal-line touches.

Unless otherwise noted, references to 'fantasy points' are based on PPR scoring with 25/10 yards per point and 4/6 points for TDs. Start % comes from Yahoo, as of Wednesday night / Thursday morning.

Start/Upgrade 👍

Quarterbacks 👍

Jayden Daniels (at DAL) — 67% started

Start Over — everyone besides Lamar Jackson

The Commanders are only playing for seeding at this point, but unlike Rams coach Sean McVay, they apparently care about securing an easier first-round matchup. Coach Dan Quinn already said he'll play his starters, which means Daniels has an excellent chance to continue his five-game streak with 23.6 or more PPR points. The streak started with a 32.4-point performance in the memorable Week 12 loss to Dallas, in which Daniels had three total TDs. In five subsequent games, the Cowboys have surrendered nine passing TDs and three rushing scores to quarterbacks, leaving them dead last in the league for fantasy points allowed to the position (21.0 per game).

Running Backs 👍

Zach Charbonnet (at LAR) — 43% started

Start Over — Rico Dowdle (vs. WAS), Aaron Jones (at DET), Breece Hall (vs. MIA)

This one is rather simple, as we've already seen that Charbonnet gets big workloads when Kenneth Walker (ankle) is out and is good enough to put up strong numbers against NFL starters. Even with Kenny McIntosh likely cutting into Charbonnet's snaps/touches after a solid showing last week at Chicago, there's an excellent chance of Charbonnet getting 15-plus carries against a Rams defense that figures to be resting a lot of starters. Fire him up as a fantasy RB1 this week.

Michael Carter (vs. SF) — 4% started

Start Over — Isaac Guerendo (at ARZ), Rhamondre Stevenson (vs. BUF), Brian Robinson (at DAL)

With Trey Benson and James Conner both on injured reserve, Carter should get at least 15 touches (and possibly a lot more) to close out the season in a home game against the banged-up 49ers. QB Brock Purdy (elbow) is already ruled out while the likes of George Kittle (knee), Nick Bosa (knee), Deommodore Lenoir (shoulder) and Deebo Samuel (rib/knee) are uncertain to play, leaving the 49ers as four-point underdogs. Carter took 87 percent of Arizona's snaps and 14 of 15 RB opportunities after Conner's early departure last week, finishing with 14 touches for 81 yards. I like his chances to put up around 100 total yards and a TD this time around.

Wide Receivers 👍

DJ Moore (at GB) — 74% started

Start Over — Marvin Harrison (vs. SF), Nico Collins (vs. TEN), Zay Flowers (vs. CLE)

In addition to CB Jaire Alexander's continued absence, the Packers likely will be playing without starting safety Evan Williams (quad) again, and they may also be missing his backup, Zayne Anderson, who entered concussion protocol during Sunday's loss to Minnesota. The Packers have allowed the seventh fewest PPR points to WRs on the season, but that's not an accurate reflection of the current state of their pass defense. Moore had 7-62-0 when these teams met Week 11, and he should provide the same or better Week 18, following five straight games with eight or more targets and seven in a row with at least seven (scoring at least 10.9 PPR points in each of those seven games). Sunday's forecast is mild by Green Bay winter standards, with highs in the low 20s, no precipitation and winds below10 mph.

Jalen McMillan (vs. NO) — 25% started

Start Over — Michael Pittman (vs. JAX), Jerry Jeudy (at BAL), Keenan Allen (vs. GB)

McMillan is up to four straight games with 5-7 targets, 45 catches, 51-75 yards and at least one touchdown, emerging as a stellar second threat across from Mike Evans. While there's definitely a chance of Tampa Bay forcing Evans the ball to get him to 1,000 yards yet again, I'm guessing enough work will be left for the other key pieces in Tampa's red-hot, efficient offense to also have solid fantasy games. The Saints have some of the worst cornerbacks in the league and are allowing the ninth most PPR points to wide receivers.

Tight Ends 👍

Pat Freiermuth (vs. CIN) — 30% started

Start Over — Kyle Pitts (vs. CAR), Jake Ferguson (vs. WAS), Hunter Henry (vs. BUF)

The Bengals have taken a beating from TEs all year long, yielding 10 individual performances of 13.9 or more PPR points while giving up a league-high 16.3 points per game to the position. Freiermuth also happens to be trending up, scoring 11+ PPR points in four of his past five games after reaching that mark just once in his first 11 appearances. His best score of the season, 18.8 PPR points, came in a 44-38 victory Week 13 against this same Bengals team.

Sit/Downgrade 👎

Quarterbacks 👎

Start Instead — Geno Smith (at LAR), Aaron Rodgers (vs. MIA), Bryce Young (at ATL)

I'm guessing Stroud will start this week, but that doesn't mean he'll play a full game, nor does it mean he'll attempt a lot of throws while he's in the contest or pass efficiently. Houston's problems on offense aren't his fault, but they're also not the type of issues that can simply be solved via willpower or practice reps or improved confidence. I'd much rather have Bryce Young or Drake Maye or even Joe Flacco (if he starts) in a fantasy lineup this week, figuring the volume projections are way better than Stroud's.

Running Backs 👎

Start Instead — Blake Corum (vs. SEA), Ray Davis (vs. NE), Miles Sanders (at ATL)

The Colts have played surprisingly tough run defense since their Week 14 bye, allowing 2.7 YPC and a league-best 22.8 percent success rate. The Jaguars, meanwhile, still have no rhythm to their running game, rotating Bigsby and Etienne behind a subpar offensive line. This is one of the few games with no potential rest concerns, but that doesn't mean it's a safe space for fantasy production, unless we're talking about Jags WR Brian Thomas. I'd rather gamble on Blake Corum or Ray Davis running behind backup offensive linemen (but potentially handling huge workloads).

Wide Receivers 👎

Garrett Wilson (vs. MIA) — 81% started

Start Instead — Drake London (vs. CAR), Terry McLaurin (at DAL), Courtland Sutton (vs. KC)

Wilson still needs to be started in most redraft/dynasty formats, especially with so many key players resting this week, but he's someone to avoid for stuff like DFS and prop betting. This may be last call for the Aaron Rodgers - Davante Adams love affair, and with Adams largely working the slot of late, Wilson may face shadow coverage from Jalen Ramsey. That was the case in the last matchup between these teams, in which Wilson topped 100 yards anyway, but the overall picture still isn't pretty. Wilson is the second option in his team's passing game, and he may face shadow coverage from an excellent cornerback on a defense that's allowed the second fewest PPR points to wide receivers.

Jayden Reed (vs. CHI) — 36% started

Start Instead — Michael Pittman (vs. JAX), Quentin Johnston (at LV), Rashod Bateman (vs. CLE)

Reed's season has been incredibly frustrating, featuring front-weighted production and then shockingly little volume. His strong work with the targets he gets hasn't led to more work, and he's somehow averaging just 3.7 targets per game since Green Bay's Week 10 bye. He scored a TD in the previous matchup with Chicago, in Week 11, but he still finished slightly south of double-digit PPR points, with two targets and 18 total yards. No team has allowed fewer PPR points to WRs this season, which is about the only thing that's gone right for the Bears.

Tight Ends 👎

Tucker Kraft (at CHI) — 36% started

Start Instead — Hunter Henry (vs. BUF), Zach Ertz (at DAL), Chig Okonkwo (vs. HOU)

Kraft had his only catch-less game of the season the last time the Packers faced the Bears (Week 11), and he's still drawing fewer than five targets more often than not, relying on big plays and TDs rather than steady volume. It's mostly worked alright for fantasy, as evidenced by a 46-671-7 receiving line, but Kraft fell shy of 10 PPR points each of the past three weeks and is unlikely to do much better against a Bears defense that has healthy, talented linebackers.

Other Tough Matchups: George Kittle (at ARZ)

Streaming Picks

For Shallow Leagues (Under 60 Percent Rostered)

QB Geno Smith (at LAR)

QB Russell Wilson (vs. CIN)

RB Khalil Herbert (at PIT) - if Brown is out

RB Michael Carter (vs. SF)

RB Ameer Abdullah (vs. LAC) - if he plays through foot injury

WR Jalen McMillan (vs. NO)

WR DeMario Douglas (vs. BUF)

TE Zach Ertz (at DAL)

TE Hunter Henry (vs. BUF)

K Wil Lutz (vs. KC)

D/ST Packers (vs. CHI)

D/ST Buccaneers (vs. NO)

D/ST Seahawks (at LAR)

For Medium-depth Leagues (Under 35 Percent Rostered)

QB Michael Penix (vs. CAR)

QB Bryce Young (at ATL)

QB Drake Maye (vs. BUF)

RB Ray Davis (at NE)

RB Blake Corum (vs. SEA)

WR Rashod Bateman (vs. CLE)

WR Wan'Dale Robinson (at PHI)

TE Chig Okonkwo (vs. HOU)

TE Noah Fant (at LAR)

K Jason Myers (at LAR)

D/ST Falcons (vs. CAR)

For Deep Leagues (Under 15 Percent Rostered)

QB Joe Flacco (vs. JAX)

QB Mac Jones (at IND)

QB Drew Lock (at PHI)

RB Miles Sanders (at ATL)

RB Jaleel McLaughlin (vs. KC)

RB Will Shipley (vs. NYG)

RB Kenneth Gainwell (vs. NYG)

RB Carson Steele (vs. DEN)

RB Dameon Pierce (vs. TEN)

RB Pierre Strong (at BAL)

RB Ty Johnson (at NE)

WR Alec Pierce (vs. JAX)

WR Ricky Pearsall (at ARZ)

WR Jalen Coker (at ATL)

WR Kayshon Boutte (vs. BUF)

TE Mike Gesicki (at PIT)

TE Juwan Johnson (at TB)

TE Foster Moreau (at TB)

K Will Reichard (at DET)

D/ST Jaguars (at IND)

D/ST Giants (at PHI)