Wild-Card Round Injury Report: Hurts Cleared, Johnston Looking Good

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
Published on January 10, 2025

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

Good to Go 💯

    

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑 

Ravens WR Nelson Agholor, Chargers WR DJ Chark and Packers WR Dontayvion Wicks are the main candidates for extra playing time due to the injuries listed above. Other potential beneficiaries in terms of snaps/routes/targets include Ravens WR Rashod Bateman, Ravens TEs Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely and Packers TE Luke Musgrave.

   

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

          

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

Jones played through the same injury last week and likely will avoid an injury designation altogether when the Vikings release their final report Saturday afternoon/evening.

Metchie progressed to full practice participation Thursday, setting him up to play

Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔

Saturday

Dobbins and Johnston both are more likely than not to play, having made it through all of last week's win over Las Vegas without any sign/report of injury. Dobbins was a limited practice participant throughout the week, while Johnston sandwiched limited sessions Tuesday and Thursday around a Wednesday absence. Johnston's missed practice seemingly was due to an illness, not his thigh injury.

     

Sunday

   

Monday

  • N/A, barring a setback for Aaron Jones (listed above in likely to play)

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen

   

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
