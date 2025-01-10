Wild-Card Round Injury Report: Hurts Cleared, Johnston Looking Good

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.
Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...
Good to Go 💯
- QB Jalen Hurts (concussion)
- RB Gus Edwards (ankle)
- WRs A.J. Brown (knee) & DeVonta Smith (back)
- WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring)
Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑
- WR Zay Flowers (knee)
- WR Joshua Palmer (foot)
- WR Christian Watson (ACL)
Ravens WR Nelson Agholor, Chargers WR DJ Chark and Packers WR Dontayvion Wicks are the main candidates for extra playing time due to the injuries listed above. Other potential beneficiaries in terms of snaps/routes/targets include Ravens WR Rashod Bateman, Ravens TEs Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely and Packers TE Luke Musgrave.
Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen
- RG Shaq Mason (knee)
- CB Ja'Sir Taylor (D - ribs)
- S Zayne Anderson (concussion)
Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍
- RB Aaron Jones (quadriceps) - Monday 8:00 ET
- WR John Metchie (shoulder) - Saturday 4:30 ET
- TE Cade Otton (knee) - Sunday 8:00 ET
Jones played through the same injury last week and likely will avoid an injury designation altogether when the Vikings release their final report Saturday afternoon/evening.
Metchie progressed to full practice participation Thursday, setting him up to play
Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔
Saturday
- RB J.K. Dobbins (ankle) - 4:30 ET
- WR Quentin Johnston (thigh/illness) - 4:30 ET
Dobbins and Johnston both are more likely than not to play, having made it through all of last week's win over Las Vegas without any sign/report of injury. Dobbins was a limited practice participant throughout the week, while Johnston sandwiched limited sessions Tuesday and Thursday around a Wednesday absence. Johnston's missed practice seemingly was due to an illness, not his thigh injury.
Sunday
- WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring) - 8:00 ET
Monday
- N/A, barring a setback for Aaron Jones (listed above in likely to play)
Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen
- DT Denico Autry (knee)
- LB Denzel Perryman (groin), RG Trey Pipkins (oblique)
- RG Mason McCormick (hand)
- CB Brandon Codrington (hamstring)
- S Evan Williams (quad), LB Quay Walker (ankle)
- RT Rob Havenstein (shoulder)