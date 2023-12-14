NHL Best Bets Tonight: Lightning at Oilers, December 14

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Lightning vs. Oilers

The Tampa Bay Lightning (13-12-5) make the fourth stop on a five-game road trip against the Edmonton Oilers (13-12-1) at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta on Thursday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

The Lightning suffered a 4-1 setback on Tuesday night against the Vancouver Canucks, and Tampa Bay has managed just a single goal in two of the first three games on the Western Conference trek. It seems Tampa left all of its offense in Carolina, as it scored eight goals in a win over the Hurricanes on Nov. 24. Since then, Tampa has totaled just 18 goals in a 9-game stretch, going 3-6-0 during the span.

The Oilers haven't had those type of issues. Edmonton is easily enjoying its best stretch of the season, winning eight games in a row, while outscoring the opposition 39-13 during the streak. Oddly enough, Edmonton's last loss was in Carolina on Nov. 22, the game before the Lightning dropped eight on the Canes.

Edmonton has gotten tremendous goaltending from Stuart Skinner (11-7-1, 2.92 GAA, .890 SV%, 1 SO), and he is projected to be in the crease opposite Andrei Vasilevskiy (4-4-0, 2.74 GAA, .894 SV%, 1 SO). Skinner is a perfect 3-0-0 with a 1.67 GAA and .939 SV% in three starts in December, and he has won seven straight, while allowing three or fewer goals in six of those outings.

The Oilers have won eight in a row on home ice dating back to Nov. 4 against the Nashville Predators, too. The Lightning have posted a dismal 1-4-0 mark in the past five road outings since that blitzkrieg in Raleigh on Nov. 24.

It's no surprise that Connor McDavid has been red-hot for the Oilers, too. When they're rolling, he is usually rolling, too. McJesus has managed four consecutive multi-goal games in December, posting two goals with nine points and a plus-6 rating, with two power-play assists. He enters on a 10-game point streak, too, posting six goals and 19 assists. Oddly enough, his last scoreless game came at Amalie Arena on Nov. 18 in a 6-4 loss in the first meeting with the Lightning.

The play here is to back the Oilers, as this team is just blistering hot right now. The Lightning has been rather erratic, and while Tampa Bay won the first meeting, it simply cannot be trusted at the moment.

NHL Puck Line Bets for Lightning vs. Oilers

Looking to the total, we see the Lightning in the midst of a 4-1 Under streak, and the total has gone low in seven of the past nine games overall. The Lightning has managed just 2.0 goals per game (GPG) in the nine-game span, and could really use some kind of an offensive spark. The Under is also 4-2 in the past six games on the road for Tampa.

For the Oilers, the Under is 3-0-2 in the past five games, with pushes against the Minnesota Wild and the aforementioned Hurricanes with a flat seven at some shops. On home ice, the Under is 2-0-2 in the past four outings.

However, the Over is 3-1-1 in the past five games against Eastern Conference teams for Edmonton, although the Under is 6-2 in the past eight contests for Tampa Bay against teams from the Western Conference. The Over cashed rather comfortably in the first meeting between these teams on Nov. 18, however, and that's the way we'll lean.

NHL Totals Bets for Lightning vs. Oilers

Over 6.5 (-118 at FanDuel)

NHL Player Props for Lightning vs. Oilers

Checking out the props in this marquee matchup with plenty of star power, we'll take a look at the hot scorers for each side.

Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel has tallied four assists in the past three games, while Anthony Cirelli is good for four goals and six points across the past five outings.

After weighing the odds and props between both of those players, it's hard to not be tempted by Cirelli's Anytime Goal Scorer props, as he will help you more than triple up if he lights the lamp.

Anthony Cirelli Anytime Goal Scorer (+330 at FanDuel)

As far as Edmonton is concerned, it's too easy to take McDavid. He has been on another plane, and really, there is no value playing him right now at most books. For instance, for Over 1.5 points (-115 at BetMGM), you must still pay a little juice. That's warranted, but also silly.

Instead, take a look at Leon Draisaitl's power-play points. He hasn't been red-hot like McDavid lately, although he is still averaging a point-per-game across the past four outings, with all but one of his four points in four December games coming at even strength. In fact, since Nov. 22, he has six goals and 11 points in nine games, with five power-play goals and three assists on the man advantage. For Draisaitl to get just one power-play point, it's even-money, which is a better value.