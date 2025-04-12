Alex Laferriere News: Continues to impress

Laferriere had a goal and two assists in a 5-4 win over the Avalanche on Saturday.

It was Laferriere's first NHL three-point game, and he has six points (two goals, four assists) during a four-game streak. The points pushed him past the 40-point mark (18 goals, 23 assists; 74 games). Laferriere has 41 points, 184 shots and a plus-21 rating this season, compared to 23 points, 147 shots and a minus-14 rating last year. He continues to impress.