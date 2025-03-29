Alex Laferriere News: First goal in 18 games

Laferriere scored the Kings lone goal Saturday in a 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs. He had six shots.

Laferriere opened the scoring in the second period. He built up speed off the rush and blew past defender Simon Benoit wide before cut back around the right circle to score on a backhand from the top of the crease. It was Laferriere's first goal in 18 games (three assists). His game continues to develop and grow. He has already established new career marks in goals (16), assists (19), points (35), shots (167), game-winning goals (four) and blocks (37). Laferriere is a couple games from a setting a new career mark in hits (108; career-high 113).