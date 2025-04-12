Drew Doughty Injury: Not ready to return

Doughty (ankle) will miss Saturday's clash against Colorado, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

It will be the Kings' third straight game without Doughty, who is dealing with a recurrence of the ankle problem that cost him the first 47 games of the season. The 35-year-old defenseman has four goals and 17 points in 28 outings in 2024-25. His next chance to return will come Monday in Edmonton.