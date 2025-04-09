Jake Allen News: Makes brief relief appearance

Allen saved both shots he faced in relief of Jacob Markstrom in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Bruins.

Markstrom fell flat in the third period, and after giving up three goals in a span of 5:52 in the final frame, head coach Sheldon Keefe made the switch in goal. This outing did little to change Allen's numbers for the season -- he's at a 2.59 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 29 outings. The Devils' playoff spot isn't secure just yet, but they need either a point earned or a point lost by each of the Rangers, Islanders and Blue Jackets to clinch. At that point, don't be surprised if Allen gets a start or two in the final week of the season to keep Markstrom fresh for the likely first-round playoff series against the Hurricanes.