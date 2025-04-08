Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Lekkerimaki headshot

Jonathan Lekkerimaki News: Shipped down to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Lekkerimaki was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday.

While not mathematically eliminated, the Canucks are essentially a lock to miss the playoffs, so this move was presumably made to allow Lekkerimaki to gear up for the AHL playoffs. If this was his final stint with the big club, Lekkerimaki will conclude his rookie season having produced three goals and six points over 24 NHL appearances. The 20-year-old is a strong candidate to earn a full-time role with Vancouver in 2025-26.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now