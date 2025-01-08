NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, January 8

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Wednesday, Jan. 8

We have four games on the National Hockey League (NHL) scheduled for Wednesday night. We have a nationally-televised doubleheader on TNT/Max, with the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks battling at 7:30 p.m. ET at United Center, with the Florida Panthers and Utah Hockey Club meeting at Delta Center in Salt Lake City in the nightcap at 10 p.m. ET, and that can also be viewed on truTV, too. We'll preview each of the four games. Let's get started.

Vancouver Canucks at Washington Capitals

The Canucks (18-12-9) make the second stop on a five-game road trip against the Capitals (26-10-4) at Capital One Arena in D.C. with a puck drop of 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Vancouver opened their sojourn with a 5-4 OTL against the Montreal Canadiens, as Kevin Lankinen allowed five goals on just 24 shots. He was staked to a 3-1 lead early in the second period, as J.T. Miller had a pair of goals, with Jonathan Lekkerimaki also chipping in. However, the Habs scored the next three goals, before Jake DeBrusk forced OT with a power-play goal midway through the third period. That was Vancouver's final score, however.

The Capitals were also beaten in an extra session in Buffalo on Monday, falling 4-3 in a shootout. The Washington offense has been hot lately, going for 4.0 goals per game (GPG) in the past four outings, while allowing four goals in each of the past three contests. It's no surprise the Over is 3-0 in the past three, and 5-1 in the previous six outings.

While the Under is 3-0 in the past three meetings in this series, let's go high on the total in Wednesday's game. The Capitals have won four of the past five in the series since March 11, 2022, so let's back the home side, too.

Capitals ML (-165 at BetMGM)

Over 5.5 Goals (-128 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks

The Avalanche (25-15-1) and Blackhawks (13-25-2) tangle at United Center on the west side of Chicago.

Colorado is brimming with confidence after topping the defending champ Florida Panthers 3-1 in the Mile High City on Monday, and the Avs are 7-0-1 across the past eight outings. The Under is 6-3 in the past nine games for the Avs, as the combination of Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood has limited the opposition to two or fewer goals in seven of the past eight contests -- though Wedgewood is now on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

These teams met in Denver on Oct. 28, and Colorado was upended on its home ice 5-2 as the Blackhawks cashed (+163) as moderate favorites and the Over (6.5) connected. Chicago outscored Colorado 3-2 in the first period, and there was no additional scoring until Ryan Donato and Ilya Mikheyev each notched empty-net goals to give Over bettors a gift.

The Over is 5-0-2 in the past seven games for the Blackhawks. While the Under has been on a roll lately for the Avs, we'll play the puck line for Colorado and back the Over lightly.

Avalanche -1.5 (+104 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 6.5 Goals (+104 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Florida Panthers at Utah Hockey Club

The Panthers (24-15-2) and the Utah Hockey Club (17-15-7) meet for the first time in SLC in the second end of the TNT double dip.

Florida was tripped up on the east side of the Rockies on Monday night in Colorado, 3-1, as the Under (6) cashed for the third straight game. The defending champs are just 2-4-0 in the past six games, too.

For UHC, it was edged 3-2 in overtime in Dallas, and it is just 1-4-2 in the past seven games, while the Under has hit in four of the previous six contests.

Let's back Florida to get the job done on the road while going rather aggressively on the Under.

Panthers ML (-135 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 Goals (-140 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings

The Flames (19-14-7) and the Kings (23-10-5) meet at Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

These teams met in Calgary on Nov. 11, with the Flames winning 3-1 as a home 'dog (+120) as the Under (5.5) cashed. The Flames have won three of the past four games in this series since Feb. 27, 2024.

Calgary is just 2-3-0 in the past five games while averaging 2.0 GPG with the Under going 5-1 in the past six games.

Los Angeles topped the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Saturday as a slight home 'dog (-108), its fourth consecutive victory. The Kings are on a long-term run, going 6-1-2 in the past nine games and 12-2-2 in the past 16 games since Nov. 27. The Under is 15-6-1 in the past 22 outings, too.

The Kings should get the job done on home ice, as they exact a little revenge, but they're a little too expensive straight up. Let's avoid a side play here, but we'll back the Under again.

Under 5.5 Goals (-102 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

7-Leg NHL Monster Parlay (+5563 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Avalanche -1.5 (+104) at Blackhawks

Over 6.5 (+102) - Avalanche at Blackhawks

Over 5.5 (-130) - Capitals vs. Canucks

Capitals ML (-172) vs. Canucks

Panthers ML (-138) at Utah Hockey Club

Under 6.5 (-140) - Panthers at Utah Hockey Club

Under 5.5 (-108) - Kings vs. Flames

4-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+1079 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 6.5 (+102) - Avalanche at Blackhawks

Over 5.5 (-130) - Capitals vs. Canucks

Under 6.5 (-140) - Panthers at Utah Hockey Club

Under 5.5 (-108) - Kings vs. Flames

3-Leg NHL Best Parlay (+277 at FanDuel Sportsbook)