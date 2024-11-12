NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week

This article is part of our NHL Barometer series.

First Liners (Risers)

Vladislav Namestnikov, C, WPG: This one is for those in deeper leagues. Namestnikov is ably filling the second center spot for the Jets. He has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 15 games, though there are some concerning aspects. First, the Jets are likely to hit a rough patch at some point, which will impact his production. Second, Namestnikov has put up a point in just six appearances and has only 15 shots on the season, so he too could face a regression in the near term.

Evgeni Malkin, C, PIT: Geno had had an uneven season, but his overall production has been solid. Malkin has seven multi-point efforts, though that is offset by being held off the scoresheet in 10 games. Overall, the 38-year-old center has five goals, 13 helpers, 39 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 17 appearances this season. After seeing his production fall from 83 to 67 points last season, Malkin's hot start – which included his 500th goal – has been a boon the Penguins and those who rostered him in their leagues.

Alex Laferriere, RW, LA: Laferriere, who has bounced up-and-down on the first three lines for Los Angeles, has gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last eight games, posting five goals and three assists in that span. He posted 12 goals and 11 assists as a rookie last season and was expected to take a step up this season. Laferriere had done that and more, solidifying right wing for the Kings, as he is already up to nine goals, six assists, 40 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-10 rating through 17 appearances.

Mitch Marner, RW, TOR: Marner extended his point streak to eight games Saturday. During this stretch, Marner has posted three goals and 10 assists, helping make up for the absence of Auston Matthews. With the hot streak, Marner has 20 points, including 16 assists, and 44 shots in 16 games this season, a pace that would see him crack the 100-point mark for the first time in his career. An unrestricted free agent after the season, Marner is set up for a huge payday this offseason, either with Toronto or elsewhere if he decides to seek another opportunity.

Dougie Hamilton, D, NJ: Hamilton was limited to 20 games last season due to a long-term pectoral injury that required surgery. He has picked up from where he left off prior to the injury and his career-best 2022-23 campaign, notching a goal and 11 assists through the first 17 games of the season. Hamilton has recorded helpers in five of his last six outings, notching multiple assists twice in that span, capped by three helpers Saturday. All this has taken place after Hamilton had just one point in his first six games.

Cale Makar, D, COL: Makar's special start to the season is deserving of coverage. He opened the season by scoring in 13 straight contests, then after that streak was stopped, he notched a shorthanded tally Saturday. Makar has six goals, 24 points, 46 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 14 hits and a minus-7 rating over 16 appearances with 12 of those points coming on the power play. His career-high of 86 points, set in 2021-22, certainly looks like it could be broken, as he is the trigger to the Avalanche attack.

Jonathan Quick, G, NYR: Quickie continues to amaze. The back up to Igor Shesterkin, Quick excels each time he is between the pipes. Saturday, Quick posted the 61st shutout of his career. His starts are limited due to the presence of Shesterkin, but Quick has a 1.17 goals-against average (GAA) and .964 save percentage to go with his 3-0-0 record. He sits just four wins shy of 400 in a career that will end with him in the Hall of Fame.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G, BUF: UPL has found his game between the pipes. Prior to Monday's debacle against Montreal, he had won his last three starts, allowing four goals on 90 shots, and had a 6-4-1 record with a 2.64 GAA and a .910 save percentage through his first 11 appearances this campaign. Devon Levi has struggled to start the season, further entrenching Pekka Luukkonen as the main man between the pipes for the Sabres. Buffalo's confidence in him was evidenced by the five-year, $23.75 million contract extension with UPL in July. My confidence in him is mildly shaken by Monday's performance but not enough to change my decision to include him in the column.

Others include Connor McMichael, Tage Thompson, Anze Kopitar, Jack Eichel, Artemi Panarin, Sam Reinhart, Alex Ovechkin, Nicolas Roy, Gabriel Vilardi, Jesper Bratt, Matt Boldy, Quinn Hughes, Noah Hanifin, Brandt Clarke, Colton Parayko, Sergei Bobrovsky, Anthony Stolarz, Connor Hellebuyck, and Cam Talbot.

Buy Low

Pavel Dorofeyev, LW, LV: Dorofeyev is here in name and reputation only, as those in deeper leagues are more than aware of his talent and potential production. He showed chemistry last season alongside William Karlsson and with Mark Stone while notching 13 goals and 11 assists in 47 games. This season, Dorofeyev has settled into the top nine for Vegas, moving up at times due to injuries. He has found his footing recently, notching five goals and two assists in his last seven contests with three of those markers coming on the man advantage.

Training Room (Injuries)

Brock Boeser, RW, VAN: Boeser landed on injured reserve Saturday after being hurt Thursday against the Kings. No timeframe has been provided for his return nor has there been information provided on the specifics of the injury. The 27-year-old Boeser has six goals, 11 points, 26 shots on net and 13 hits through 12 appearances this season after posting 40 goals and 33 assists in 2023-24. Boeser's absence leaves a major hole in Vancouver's top six, which they will attempt to fill with top prospect Jonathan Lekkerimaki.

Others include Auston Matthews (upper body, placed on IR, skated Saturday), Thomas Novak (upper body, missed his third straight game Saturday), Anthony Mantha (torn ACL, out for the season), Mark Stone (lower body, missed Saturday's game), Jake Walman (upper body, missed his third straight game Sunday), Vince Dunn (upper body, skated Sunday, about three weeks away from returning) and John Gibson (abdomen, activated Friday, started and pitched a shutout Sunday).

Fourth Liners/Press Boxers (Fallers)

J.T. Miller, C, VAN: Vancouver's depth has been on display this season. Despite relatively slow starts by both Miller and Elias Pettersson, the Canucks sit at 7-3-3 this season. After posting career-highs with 37 goals and 66 assists last season, Miller has five markers and six helpers through 13 contests. Miller and Pettersson will both pick up their scoring pace, and, given their talent, likely need to be in your lineup daily. Roll with Miller and hope he gets hot sooner rather than later especially with Brock Boeser now sidelined.

Matvei Michkov, RW, PHI: Even the best players in the world at some point have been healthy scratches. Michkov was Tortorella-d this week, as the head coach of the Flyers has made the rookie sit in the press box for consecutive games. Michkov does need work in his own and neutral zone, which likely drove the decision. But with the Flyers looking for offense, sitting their biggest threat is far from optimal. Hopefully Michkov has learned his lesson and he rebounds accordingly, which certainly seemed to be the case Monday, as he tallied a goal and an assist. That performance should keep him in the lineup, but with Torts, you never know.

Evan Bouchard, D, EDM: Bouchard isn't having a bad season, but he certainly is not meeting his draft position, which likely was in the first two rounds in many leagues. After a very slow start, Bouchard seemed to have righted the ship, notching six points in five games at the end of October. He is scoreless in his last four contests and sits with just seven points in 15 games on the season after posting 18 goals and 64 assists last season. Bouchard will eventually get hot, but right now, he is substantially hurting his fantasy owners.

Others include Elias Pettersson (recent signs of life), Jason Robertson, Luke Evangelista, Noah Dobson, Miro Heiskanen (big game finally Monday), Connor Ingram and Philipp Grubauer.

Sell High

Lukas Dostal, G, ANA: It's hard to term Dostal as a sell-high candidate given his recent struggles, but that may be the case. John Gibson returned Friday from his abdominal injury, dressing as the backup. After a very strong start to the season, Dostal has hit the skids. He's lost four straight outings (0-3-1), with 16 goals allowed in that span, and now has a 4-5-2 record with a 2.73 GAA and a .922 save percentage over 11 starts. Gibson likely will be eased into action, though after his start and shutout Sunday, he could see more action. Barring a trade, Gibson will split time with Dostal at a minimum, reducing Dostal's value even more.