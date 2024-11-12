NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 12

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday has seven games, including three in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET slot, one beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET, one starting at 9:00 p.m. ET and two getting underway at 10:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Vancouver (vs. Calgary), Edmonton (vs. NY Islanders) and Seattle (vs. Columbus) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Devils-Panthers, Islanders-Oilers, Flames-Canucks and Blue Jackets-Kraken matchups have the over/under set for 6.5 goals. Bruins-Blues is the lone contest anticipating 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Anthony Stolarz, TOR vs. OTT ($8,300): Stolarz has been excellent during his first season with the Maple Leafs. He has six wins in 10 starts with a 2.00 GAA and a .930 save percentage. Stolarz has won his past two outings, stopping 50 out of 51 shots. In his last appearance versus Ottawa, he posted a 26-save shutout win in the 2023-24 campaign. The Senators have averaged the fourth-most shots per game (32.0) this campaign.

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. NYI ($8,000): Skinner has struggled with consistency but has won three of his last five appearances. He has been better in November, posting a 2-1-0 record with a 2.68 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Despite sitting fifth in the NHL with 31.3 shots per game, the Islanders rank 28th overall with 2.47 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Jack Hughes, NJD at FLA ($8,400): Hughes has three goals, three helpers and 18 shots over his last three appearances. He has three goals, seven points and 25 shots across eight previous meetings against Florida.

William Nylander, TOR vs. OTT ($7,300): Nylander has three goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. He has recorded 15 shots. All of his points have come on Toronto power plays. Nylander has amassed 13 goals and 32 points in 36 games versus the Senators.

Jared McCann, SEA vs. CBJ ($5,900): McCann has registered two goals on four shots and earned one assist in two contests going into Tuesday night's action. He has generated four goals and eight points in his past four games versus the Blue Jackets.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki, VAN vs. CGY ($3,000): Lekkerimaki will make his NHL debut in a top-six role alongside J.T. Miller. The 20-year-old Lekkerimaki has five goals and two assists in seven AHL games this campaign. He could have plenty of bang for the buck upside.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Panthers vs. Devils

Aleksander Barkov (C - $6,700), Sam Reinhart (W - $8,200), Evan Rodrigues (W - $3,600)

Barkov has two goals and nine assists during his five-game point spree. Reinhart is riding a seven-game point streak, compiling six goals, five helpers and 18 shots. Rodrigues has accounted for three goals, three assists and seven shots over his four-game scoring spree.

Florida's top line has been firing on all cylinders, and the trio won't break the bank to stack on Tuesday.

Canucks vs. Flames

Elias Pettersson (C - $5,600), Jake DeBrusk (W - $3,500), Conor Garland (W - $4,500)

Pettersson has two goals, one power-play assist and nine shots in three games entering Tuesday's matchup. DeBrusk has three goals, one helper and nine shots during a three-game point streak. Garland has recorded one goal, four points and six shots across his last four outings.

Vancouver's second line could be a great value stack for Tuesday's slate against a Calgary team playing for the second time in two nights.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs CGY ($7,000): Entering Tuesday's contest, Hughes is riding a four-game point spree with one goal and six assists. He also has 15 shots on target and seven blocked shots during that span. Hughes has one goal and four helpers in his last five appearances versus the Flames.

Brandon Montour, SEA vs. CBJ ($6,300): Montour has contributed one assist in consecutive contests while adding three shots and four blocks. He has accumulated four goals, 11 points, 45 shots and 18 blocks through 14 appearances this season.

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. OTT ($5,000): Rielly has five power-play points (one goal, five assists) during a three-game scoring spree. He has added two shots and seven blocks during that period. Rielly had three helpers and 15 shots in four appearances versus Ottawa last campaign.

