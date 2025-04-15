Fantasy Hockey
Jonathan Quick News: Collects win Monday

Published on April 15, 2025

Quick made 27 saves in Monday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Florida grabbed leads in the first and second periods, only for the Rangers to tie it up before the intermission, but Quick shut the door in the final frame. The 39-year-old netminder sports an 11-7-2 record on the season with a 3.17 GAA and .893 save percentage, and with one affordable year left on his contract at $1.55 million, Quick seems set to return as Igor Shesterkin's understudy in 2025-26.

