Jonathan Quick News: Leaves ice first Wednesday

Quick was the first goalie to get off the ice Wednesday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus the Flyers.

Quick will take the first game of the Rangers' back-to-back, which means Igor Shesterkin will likely get the nod on the road versus the Islanders on Thursday. If the Rangers are officially eliminated from playoff contention, which seems likely given the eight-point gap in the standings, the team could decide to give Quick at least one more start in the final games of the year.