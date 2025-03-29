Fantasy Hockey
Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner Injury: Set to miss more time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Skinner (head) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's home game against Calgary and could be out for a about of week, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner will miss his second straight game versus the Flames, and even though he is day-to-day, his return won't be immediate. He has posted a 24-18-4 record with two shutouts, a 2.91 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 49 appearances this season. Calvin Pickard will see most of the starts while Skinner is unavailable, and Olivier Rodrigue will be the backup netminder.

