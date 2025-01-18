Yanni Gourde Injury: No timeline for return

Gourde (lower body) doesn't have a timeline for his return to the lineup, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports Saturday.

Gourde will miss his eighth straight game versus the Kings on Saturday. He is progressing but remains on injured reserve. Gourde has generated six goals, 16 points, 38 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and 58 hits through 35 appearances this season. Once healthy, Gourde will be in the mix for a bottom-six role in the lineup.