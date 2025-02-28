Yanni Gourde Injury: Practices in non-contact sweater

Gourde (abdomen) was a full participant in Friday's practice session but won't be available for Saturday's game against the Canucks, Sound of Hockey reports.

Gourde underwent sports hernia surgery at the end of January and remains on long-term injured reserve, but he's making progress in his recovery. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action, but it seems as though he could be ready to suit up sometime in the first half of March.