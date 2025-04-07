Ali Ahmed News: Provides assist

Ahmed assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Colorado Rapids.

Ahmed provided an assist and created three chances Saturday in another excellent attacking showing. The midfielder might not be the most consistent offensive option but he does offer some upside any time he's fit and brought in on the wing. Ahmed's upside changes day-to-day as he plays a variety of different roles.