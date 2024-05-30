Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 481

This article is part of our Sorare series.

It was a DNP minefield this midweek. In the GW 480 article, I said you'd have a chance for rewards if you rostered five starters. I was not in the unscathed group, as a Julian Carranza undisclosed training knock ended the gameweek for my two priority lineups. I hope the RotoWire readers had a better Wednesday and were able to navigate those minefields.

This weekend is the last match for some teams before a short international break. Only Dallas, Minnesota, New England, Portland, RBNY, Seattle, Sporting KC and St. Louis play in GW 483. Entering the summer with Copa America, UEFA Euros and the Olympics, some MLS teams will look vastly different from the last few months. Teams like Philadelphia will be missing up to eight players, opening up key roles for players who don't normally get a lot of minutes. At face value, some of the matchups will look easy or hard, but you'll need to dig deeper to see who is actually going to play.

Last (Mid) Week's Results

Elite Options

GK: Carlos Coronel (50.8), Roman Celentano (32.4), Drake Callender (27.7)

DF: Kai Wagner (86), John Tolkin (43.9), Nathan Harriel (55)

MF: Amine Bassi (68.7 - G), Luciano Acosta (58.5), Riqui Puig (80.4 - G)

FW: Denis Bouanga (60 - G), Luis Suarez (45.8), Lionel Messi (71.5 - G)

Value Options

GK: Stefan Frei (39.7), John McCarthy (49.5), Jonathan Sirois (43.3)

DF: Maya Yoshida (43.4), Andreu Fontas (0 - DNP), Jakob Glesnes (72.4)

MF: Sergio Busquets (75.1 - A), Albert Rusnak (73.4 - G), Frankie Amaya (39.3)

FW: Jader Obrian (39), Brian White (42.1), Johnny Russell (24.7 - SUB)

Sorare GW 481 // MLS Week 15

Let's start this gameweek by using the RotoWire Cheatsheets to see the best matchups.

Inter Miami 72.46% vs. St. Louis City SC LAFC 69.93% vs. FC Dallas Philadelphia Union 68.49% vs. CF Montreal Real Salt Lake 63.29% vs. Austin FC New York City FC 61.73% vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Note: Prices are for limited cards as of Thursday, May 30. The scarcities are Limited (/1000), Rare (/100), Super Rare (/10), and Unique (1/1).

Elite Options

Goalkeepers

Oliver Semmle (PHI) $46.03 vs. CF Montreal

After a rocky start to life in Philadelphia, Semmle has really settled in. Starter Andre Blake is out due to a knee injury for at least four more weeks, giving Semmle more time as the starter. Even when Blake returns, he will join Jamaica for Copa America, giving Semmle an even longer runway as the Union starting goalkeeper. The price has gotten a little insane, but this another good matchup with a chance at a fourth-straight clean sheet.

Semmle's last four matches courtesy of SorareData

Honorable Mention: Matt Freese (NYC) $32.49 vs. SJ; Drake Callender (MIA) $36.64 vs. STL

Defenders

Brooks Lennon (ATL) $7.18 vs. Charlotte

After four straight sub-50 scoring outputs, Lennon got back on track in the shocking win at Inter Miami. He had an assist for the first time in nine matches and he could have had more as he whipped some nice crosses into the box. Atlanta switched to a 3-4-3 formation, allowing Lennon to get forward more freely.

A home matchup against Charlotte isn't the easiest fixture, but with all the warts on the other top options (outside of Wagner), I'm rolling with Lennon.

Honorable Mention: Kai Wagner (PHI) $59.31 vs. MTL; Alexandros Katranis (RSL) $10.89 vs. ATX

Midfielders

Santiago Rodriguez (NYC) $15.11 vs. San Jose

With all the fanfare that comes with the elite attacking midfielders, Rodriguez has gone a little under the radar with six outputs of 60-plus SO5 points in his last nine matches.

Courtesy of SorareData

You could argue that NYCFC has the weekend's top matchup, facing a San Jose team that hasn't been great defensively. Add in yellow card accumulation suspensions for both full-backs and that back line looks susceptible to a crooked number of goals allowed.

Honorable Mention: Hany Mukhtar (NSH) $15.87 vs. NE; Ryan Gauld (VAN) $23.04 vs. COL

Forwards

Cristian Arango (RSL) $61.58 vs. Austin

Arango has been one of the best players in MLS this season. He's started every match and was finally given a bit of a breather, coming off the bench for 32 minutes Wednesday. That added break should get him back in the goal-scoring column. With Matty Crooks suspended, I think Arango will play as more of a No. 10 behind Anderson Julio. He had a hat trick earlier this season against St. Louis City in that same tactical position. RSL's opponent, Austin FC, are also coming off a tough home loss to Portland and Arango will look to pile on at America First Field.

Honorable Mention: Denis Bouanga (LAFC) $56.67 vs. DAL; Christian Benteke (DC) $29.47 vs. TOR

Value Options

Goalkeepers

Joe Willis (NSH) $17.00 vs. New England

Nashville fired Gary Smith and now they look like world beaters. It's crazy how an interim coach can give a team a major bump. It's also crazy that if you play tactically similar to last season's successful team, you, in turn, have success. Who would have thought, right Gary?

Since the firing, Willis has had clean sheets in two of three matches. I was absolutely floored that Nashville shut out FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on Wednesday, winning 2-0. Now Nashville take on New England at Geodis Park and Willis looks like a bargain. While Carles Gil is always dangerous, this New England team doesn't have the pieces around him to do a ton of damage.

Honorable Mention: Alex Bono (DC) $19.27 vs. TOR; Dayne St. Clair (MIN) $22.67 vs. SKC

Defenders

Aaron Herrera (DC) $7.56 vs. Toronto

How quickly things change. Herrera was in the elite section at the beginning of the season, but now he's priced in the value tier due to a poor run of form, failing to score over 55 points in six straight. He faces a Toronto team that has been good this season but has struggled at times away from BMO Field. The AA has still been there outside of a few rough outings,and I like Herrera's chances at a 50-plus score to get back on track at home.

Honorable Mention: Ali Ahmed (VAN) $2.27 vs. COL; Birk Risa (NYC) $2.96 vs. SJ

Midfielders

Robin Lod (MIN) $9.44 vs. Sporting KC

Lod will leave for international duty after Saturday's match, so he will miss the match against FC Dallas on June 8. Before he leaves, I like his chances of rebounding after a tough result at LAFC in the midweek. Lod has been amazing this season, no matter the matchup. He has a decisive in every home match played and is averaging 71.1 points at Allianz Field. With a home matchup against Sporting KC, who could be the worst team in MLS at the moment, it could be another ceiling performance for Lod.

Lod's home form this season, courtesy of SorareData

Honorable Mention: Mateusz Klich (DC) $9.07 vs. TOR; Hannes Wolf (NYC) $6.04 vs. SJ

Forwards

Sam Surridge (NSH) $8.29 vs. New England

Here's another rested forward in an A-plus matchup. Surridge is goal-dependent but has a great chance to score against New England. As I always say in this column, finding forwards under $10 for the value tier is tough. Surridge fits the bill and while he lacks upside, a goal would lead to a 60-plus point performance.

Honorable Mention: Brian White (VAN) $8.31 vs. COL; Malachi Jones (NYC) $5.29 vs. SJ

Deke's Favorite Lineup

Last GW favorite lineup:

GW 481 Favorite Lineup

Created via the Concept Builder on SorareData

