Benjamin Sesko headshot

Benjamin Sesko News: Converts penalty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Sesko scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Holstein Kiel.

Sesko converted a second half penalty to level the match as RB Leipzig salvaged points in a 1-1 draw versus Holstein Kiel. The goal was the forward's 12th of the Bundesliga campaign and 17th goal contribution overall, surpassing his previous career best of 16 goal contributions in a single Bundesliga campaign. Over his last five appearances (four starts), Sesko has attempted 14 shots but managed just three on goal.

Benjamin Sesko
RB Leipzig
More Stats & News
