Benjamin Sesko headshot

Benjamin Sesko News: Scores and assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Sesko scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory against FC St. Pauli.

Sesko scored and provided one assist during Sunday's rout of St. Pauli. It was always going to be one of the more favorable matches on the calendar and it proved to be exactly that. Sesko was excellent throughout the match, combining particularly well with Xavi Simons.

Benjamin Sesko
RB Leipzig
