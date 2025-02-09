Benjamin Sesko News: Scores and assists
Sesko scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory against FC St. Pauli.
Sesko scored and provided one assist during Sunday's rout of St. Pauli. It was always going to be one of the more favorable matches on the calendar and it proved to be exactly that. Sesko was excellent throughout the match, combining particularly well with Xavi Simons.
