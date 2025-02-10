Christian Pulisic News: Logs two assists off bench

Pulisic made two assists, had one off-target shot and created three chances after coming off the bench during Saturday's 2-0 win over Empoli.

Pulisic was one of the biggest reasons why his team was able to win all three points here as he was brought off the bench as part of a triple halftime change and then assisted fellow substitutes Rafael Leao and Santiago Gimenez for the goals that decided the game. It's been another great campaign for the attacker, with 10 goals and seven assists over 26 appearances between Serie A and UCL.