Christian Pulisic News: Provides assist in Fiorentina match

Pulisic assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Fiorentina.

Pulisic was very active offensively and assisted Tammy Abraham with a nice triangle near the edge of the box. It's his seventh helper in Serie A play, but he hadn't had one since early February. He has scored thrice and posted nine shots (five on target), 12 key passes, 15 crosses (three accurate) and 11 corners in the last five bouts.