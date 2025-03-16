Christian Pulisic News: Scores again

Pulisic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Como.

After going goalless through all of February and AC Milan's first game of March, Pulisic's form is sky-high, evident with three goals scored across his last two appearances. He finished the 2023-24 Serie A with 10 goals and is only one away from reaching double digits in the category this season.