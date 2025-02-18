Esmir Bajraktarevic Injury: Trains individually, out Wednesday

Bajraktarevic is out for Wednesday's match against Juventus, according to RIk Elfrink of AD Sportwereld.

Bajraktarevic will not make the call for Wednesday's UCL match, with the midfielder missing out due to injury. This comes after he only trained individually ahead of the match, appearing to still be dealing with the issues. This isn't a major loss, as he was not expected to see a big UCL role after his recent transfer.