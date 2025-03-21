Fantasy Soccer
Giacomo Vrioni

Giacomo Vrioni Injury: Training with a ball alone

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Vrioni (groin) has trained individually and with a ball, likely doubtful for Saturday's match against Nashville, according to Maxime Truman of DC Coulisses.

Vrioni looks to have taken some steps back in his training, as after working with the group in portions last week he has now trained alone with a ball. That said, he will likely be doubtful for the weekend, needing to pass a fitness test ahead of the match to have any chance of playing.

Giacomo Vrioni
CF Montreal
More Stats & News
