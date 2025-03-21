Giacomo Vrioni Injury: Training with a ball alone

Vrioni (groin) has trained individually and with a ball, likely doubtful for Saturday's match against Nashville, according to Maxime Truman of DC Coulisses.

Vrioni looks to have taken some steps back in his training, as after working with the group in portions last week he has now trained alone with a ball. That said, he will likely be doubtful for the weekend, needing to pass a fitness test ahead of the match to have any chance of playing.