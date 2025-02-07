Jeremy Doku Injury: Potential return Saturday

Doku (undisclosed) could play during Saturday's clash with Leyton Orient, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "Maybe some of them. We will see."

Doku is among the players nearing a return for City, and he could test his fitness in the FA Cup. It's unlikely that he would be risked in a big role as he returns from injury, but it's encouraging that he seemingly has a chance to play any sort of role during Saturday's match.