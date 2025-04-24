Fantasy Soccer
Lewis Morgan Injury: Expected to resume training soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Morgan (knee) is expected to return to training in around two weeks, according to South Ward Network.

Morgan has been sidelined since early March due to a knee injury he suffered during training, but the winger is nearing a return to training. That doesn't mean he'd be ready to step on the field, though. It wouldn't be surprising if Morgan is out until late May in a best-case scenario given the recent update to his recovery timeline.

Lewis Morgan
New York Red Bulls
