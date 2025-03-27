Marco Reus Injury: Remains day-to-day

Reus (knee) is still being tabbed as day-to-day, and while he doesn't have a clear timetable for his return, he's not expected to play against Orlando City on Saturday, manager Greg Vanney told Alex Ruiz of The Galactic Tribune.

Reus has missed the last two MLS matches for the Galaxy, and all signs point to him being sidelined for yet another contest. The playmaker hasn't enjoyed a particularly good start to the season since he's yet to score or assist in his three league appearances to date.