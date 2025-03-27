Fantasy Soccer
Marco Reus headshot

Marco Reus Injury: Remains day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Reus (knee) is still being tabbed as day-to-day, and while he doesn't have a clear timetable for his return, he's not expected to play against Orlando City on Saturday, manager Greg Vanney told Alex Ruiz of The Galactic Tribune.

Reus has missed the last two MLS matches for the Galaxy, and all signs point to him being sidelined for yet another contest. The playmaker hasn't enjoyed a particularly good start to the season since he's yet to score or assist in his three league appearances to date.

Marco Reus
Los Angeles Galaxy
More Stats & News
