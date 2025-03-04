Ritsu Doan News: Box-to-box performance

Doan registered two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against FC Augsburg.

Doan tied for a team-high with two shots attempted (one on goal) Sunday as SC Freiburg played to a 0-0 draw versus FC Augsburg. The attacker also tracked back to make a team-high four tackles (two won) and one clearance. Over his last five appearances (four starts), Doan has scored twice and assisted once while making 14 tackles (nine won) and eight clearances.