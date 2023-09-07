Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?

The first international break is here and brings a pause to the Bundesliga after what turned out to be a hectic first three matchdays. Bayern Munich and Leverkusen remain undefeated at the top of the table, while contenders like Leipzig nip at their heels. The rankings below show a picture of teams already in form or ones struggling to get going.

Bundesliga Power Rankings

18. SV Darmstadt

Darmstadt came up with sky-high expectations and have been nothing short of a disaster. The only side in the league not to earn a point, Darmstadt have also conceded a league-worst 10 goals. Things haven't looked any better on the other side of the pitch as they've scored the joint-fewest goals with just two in three matches.

17. Mainz 05

Mainz came into 2023/24 with decent expectations but managed just one point heading into the international break. Perhaps worst of all, Mainz have only scored a pair of goals while conceding nine. It might be too soon to start ringing the relegation alarm in Mainz, but a quick turnaround is needed to avoid slipping too far down the table. It certainly doesn't help their case that striker Ludovic Ajorque is reportedly out of favor after missing a pair of penalties.

16. Heidenheim

The other newly-promoted side (along with Darmstadt), Heidenheim, have been impressive despite taking only a single point from their opening three matches. A narrow 3-2 loss to a strong Hoffenheim side and a 2-2 draw against Dortmund are both solid results. The real question now will be if the Bundesliga minnows can translate those performances against weaker teams and start taking points. Jan-Niklas Beste has looked like everything he was expected to be after missing the opening week with a goal contribution in each match since returning.

15. FC. Koln

Koln haven't been lucky in the early season, but they've done little to create their own luck, as well. They deserved a point in an opening-day loss to Dortmund and probably deserved all three points during a draw with Frankfurt. Bad luck isn't an excuse for scoring just two goals in three matches, though, and with no new striker coming in, Koln could be stuck looking for the best of a very average bunch up top. None of Davie Selke, Steffen Tigges or Linton Maina are particularly appealing attackers.

14. Borussia Monchengladbach

Monchengladbach had one of the toughest opening stretches in the top flight, dropping points against Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen. The real concern for the Foals is the lack of goalscoring in those matches. Marcus Thuram left the club during the transfer window and newcomer Tomas Cvancara has been totally shut out after the opening match with Augsburg. The back line hasn't been great for Gladbach, either, though Manu Kone should be nearing a return after the break, which should help.

13. VfL Bochum

Bochum looked set for the drop on opening day as they conceded five times to a Stuttgart side that lost their captain 48 hours prior. Since then, Bochum have found some impressive defensive form, stealing a point against Dortmund and Augsburg in two low-scoring draws. Bochum will still be one of the favorites for relegation, but they deserve some credit for an early recovery after a shambolic opening day.

12. FC Augsburg

Augsburg are another team likely to be in the relegation hunt despite taking draws against Gladbach and Bochum. The defense hasn't been there for the club with nine goals conceded in three matches. They've had no trouble scoring, though, especially with the brilliant Ermedin Demirovic totaling four goal contributions. If Demirovic can keep this blistering form, he could keep Augsburg in the top flight by himself.

11. Werder Bremen

No Niclas Fullkrug, no problem for Werder Bremen who lost their talismanic striker on deadline day. Werder bounced right back to demolish Mainz 4-0. An opening day drubbing by Bayern was to be expected and the 1-0 loss to Freiburg was competitive. Werder Bremen will face an uphill battle to stay in the Bundesliga, though new signing Naby Keita is set to return from injury and could provide some kind of spark in the midfield.

10. Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt are probably the team most likely to tumble down these rankings and the table. Losing their best players and the two main goal-scoring threats, in Jesper Lindstrom and Randal Kolo Muani, is a major blow. Combine them with the loss of Djibril Sow, arguably the best midfielder for the Eagles, and they could eventually flurt with relegation. New signings Omar Marmoush and Jessic Ngankam have provided something up top, but neither are anywhere near Ballon d'Or nominee Kolo Muani.

9. Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund were supposed to be challenging for the title this season, instead they are fighting just to stay in the top half of the table. The best attack in the second half of 2022/23 has disappeared as Dortmund have been held to just four goals. Their defense has kept them in matches and they're still undefeated but dropping four points in their first three matches will be a damper on the title race. Dortmund were outplayed against Koln and snatched a late winner, while the draws to Bochum and Heidenheim are poor results in the context of a title battle.

8. VfL Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg have done what is required, taking two wins from three against a struggling Koln and newly-promoted Heidenheim. Against Hoffenheim, though, Wolfsburg were outplayed throughout. Jonas Wind is the second-highest scorer in the Bundesliga and Wolfsburg have shown some impressive attacking play around him with Patrick Wimmer also flashing some dangerous moments. New signing Rogerio is in the team and should offer some flair down the left flank while captain Maximilian Arnold is set for his full return to action after the international break.

7. SC Freiburg

If these rankings came out after Matchday 2, Freiburg may have been in the top five. They don't play the most exhilarating style and aren't likely to blow teams out, but they've shown the ability to grind points out. That's how they opened the season with a pair of wins over Hoffenheim and Werder. However, the wheels came off against Stuttgart in a 5-0 drubbing. The front four of Lucas Holer, Ritsu Doan, Vincenzo Grifo and Roland Sallai has shown flashes of brilliance, though the style Freiburg play has limited some of that creativity. Still, Freiburg have a deep squad and talent throughout and will be targeting a top-half finish yet again.

6. TSG Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim were frustrated on opening day by an impressive Freiburg defense but have bounced back excellently. A narrow win over Heidenheim offered a welcome three points while the one-sided win against Wolfsburg is something to hang their caps on heading into the international break. They also have new signing Wout Weghorst in the team, bolstering the attack alongside Andrej Kramaric and Ihlas Bebou. Hoffenheim have some tough matches after the break which could be a good chance to see if this hot start is something sustainable.

5. VfB Stuttgart

Stuttgart lost their captain less than two days before the opening day and went out and routed Bochum to the tune of five goals. Then they turned around and were swept away by Leipzig, who mounted a stellar second-half onslaught. The relegation-playoff survivors bounced back with another 5-0 drubbing, this time against Freiburg. It's been an up-and-down season to say the least, but the highs have been stellar. Serhou Guirassy leads the Bundesliga with five goals in three matches and Stuttgart seem to have put an awful 2022/23 in the past.

4. Union Berlin

Union Berlin might be the deepest team in Germany. Their first XI won't blow anyone out, but the depth they offer, especially after the addition of Robin Gosens, might be only matched by Bayern Munich. Everything went as expected before the break, with 4-1 wins over Mainz and Darmstadt before RB Leipzig came to town with a 3-0 rout. Still, Union Berlin sit near the top of the table heading into the start of their first Champions League campaign. The question now will be if that deep squad can hold up under the rigors of matches in three competitions.

3. RB Leipzig

Leipzig made some of the best moves of the summer, securing the services of strikers Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko, both of whom are off to hot starts. They also brought in Xavi Simons on loan, with the attacking midfielder looking like one of the frontrunners for Bundesliga player of the year. All of those additions needed some time to gel but seem to be moving in the right direction, taking Bayern Munich down in the Super Cup and winning two of the first three matches, only dropping points to Bayer Leverkusen.

2. Bayer Leverkusen

It's only been three matches but Leverkusen look like they could be genuine title contenders. New striker Victor Boniface is on fire while the rest of the team hums along flawlessly with the addition of Granit Xhaka. This is a deep team that has the talent to compete with anyone, taking all three points against Leipzig in an opening day showdown. Manager Xabi Alonso spoke recently about shedding the dubious nickname "Neverkusen" from the club and in this sort of form he seems set on giving it a real go.

1. Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich sit atop the rankings, not because they've been perfect, but simply because they haven't been dethroned. After taking three wins from three matches, they sit jointly atop the table with Leverkusen heading into the first international break. New signing Harry Kane has effortlessly melded into the team and finally fills the shoes left by Robert Lewandowski. Elsewhere, Alphonso Davies is finally back healthy and is in the form of his life, while Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, and Jamal Musiala all provide creativity and goalscoring of their own. Other teams go through periods of good and bad form as title challengers come and go, while Bayern just ticks along, searching for their 12th-consecutive Bundesliga title.