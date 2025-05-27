MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 27

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We had a busy slate of day games Monday due to the holiday, but we return to a more traditional schedule Tuesday. We don't have any day games, leaving the main slate to kick off at 7:05 pm EDT. It includes 11 games, and we'll break it all down in this article.

Pitchers

We have a deep pitching pool to work with, as four starters have a strikeout rate above 30 percent and six have a strikeout rate above 25 percent. Hunter Brown ($11,000) and Carlos Rodon ($10,500) are the top-priced pitchers of the day and appropriately so, as they have 30.6 and 31 percent strikeout rates, respectively. I'd give the edge to Rodon, as he draws a matchup against the Angels, who have a 27 percent strikeout rate as a team over the last 14 days.

While the focus of our first tier of pitchers was skill, the second tier of pitchers features exploitable matchups. Corbin Burnes ($9,300) is the more expensive of the pair, and he draws the inept Pirates lineup. After a slow start to the season, Burnes has turned things around of late. Most notably, he's struck out at least eight in three of his last five starts. Tylor Megill ($8,800) has quietly had an excellent season and is tied for the best strikeout rate among all starters Tuesday at a 31 percent clip. A matchup against the White Sox also makes him more appealing.

Before we move into more true values, Max Meyer ($8,200) is worth highlighting. He has a tough matchup against the Padres, but there's a significant downturn in skills below this price point. Meyer owns a 26.4 percent strikeout rate and 3.22 SIERA, so he certainly belongs in the conversation with more expensive arms.

From there, it's time to drop down to the salary range where options get sketchier. Taj Bradley ($7,000) and Logan Evans ($6,500) stand out. Bradley has had a wide range of results this season. In his 10 starts, he's topped 20 DK points on three occasions but he's also had fewer than 10 points four times. The Twins have been a mediocre offense the last two weeks but don't offer an overly imposing matchup. Evans hasn't had much success in terms of strikeouts, but he has a good chance for a win in an exploitable matchup against the Nationals.

Top Hitters

Aaron Civale struggled with home runs last season (1.62 HR/9) and has allowed four home runs across his two starts in 2025. Red Sox power hitters should emerge as good options as a result, and Wilyer Abreu ($4,500) is hitting third in the order with Alex Bregman on the injured list. He also has an impressive .244 ISO for the season, while checking in cheaper than the likes of Rafael Devers and Jarren Duran.

JP Sears suddenly has a long ball problem as well, allowing at least one home run in each of his last three starts. Perhaps he's more of a value play than a top hitter at this point in his career, but Jose Altuve ($3,900) has started to come alive at the plate in the second half of May.

Value Bats

It's time to forget about the slow start Jake Burger ($3,600) had to the season. He's averaged a solid 7.9 DK points across his last 10 games with three home runs. Burger also gets the benefit of a matchup against Bowden Francis, who has allowed at least one long ball in eight of his 10 starts this year.

Brady Singer has done well suppressing runs in most of his starts this season, but his 11.8 percent barrel rate is the fourth-highest among all starters. The Royals aren't an offense I want to invest heavily in, but Vinnie Pasquantino ($3,400) has averaged 9.3 DK points per game in his last 10 starts.

Stacks to Consider

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies (German Marquez): Ian Happ ($4,500), Kyle Tucker ($6,500), Seiya Suzuki ($5,700)

This game is at Wrigley Field rather than Coors Field, but Marquez has struggled this season regardless of where he has taken the mound. He has a 1.68 WHIP on the season, so the basepaths should be very busy. Marquez has limited home runs fairly well, but the Cubs have the highest wOBA and second-highest ISO of any team over the last 14 days.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Boston Red Sox (TBD): Jackson Chourio ($4,400), William Contreras ($4,700), Christian Yelich ($4,300)

Keep an eye on the official Boston starter tonight, but projections include either Josh Winckowski or Cooper Criswell as bulk relievers. Either would provide Milwaukee with a good chance to put up runs, as Winckowski owns a career 1.46 WHIP and Criswell has a 1.45 mark. With Civale on the other side of the pitching matchup, this is a great game stack to consider.

