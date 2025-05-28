MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, May 28

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.
Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings
In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings five-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.
*No weather delays expected.
We have a small slate with only 10 teams in action tonight, including Toronto going with an opener in Paxton Schultz with Eric Lauer expected to follow in bulk relief and likely see a typical pitch count. Hunter Greene is the highest priced starter at only $9,000, and he's shown a high ceiling with at least 34 DK points three times this season already. He should receive a full workload after being eased in his return last week.
We've also starred Matthew Boyd and Trevor Williams in our optimizer. Boyd is our highest projected pitcher against the woeful Rockies and doesn't need much of explanation. If you're looking for some salary relief, Williams faces a Seattle offense that strikes out at a high clip while also facing them in their pitcher friendly park.
Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):
|Pitcher
|Fantasy Points
|FIP
|K%
|Opponent K%
|Matthew Boyd
|1
|5
|4
|2
|Hunter Greene
|2
|3
|1
|10
|George Kirby
|3
|2
|5
|7
|Clarke Schmidt
|4
|8
|3
|1
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5
|9
|6
|6
Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact
Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:
|Team
|Implied Runs
|BABIP
|Stack Popularity
|Cubs
|6.3
|3
|High
|Mariners
|5.5
|6
|High
|Yankees
|5.3
|2
|High
|Rangers
|4.8
|10
|Medium
|Reds
|4.1
|1
|Medium
|Blue Jays
|4.0
|5
|Medium
|Royals
|3.8
|4
|Low
|Angels
|3.6
|9
|Medium
|Nationals
|2.9
|7
|Low
|Rockies
|2.0
|8
|Low
My primary team stack targets
Mariners vs. RHP Williams (6.39 ERA, 1.56 WHIP). Key pieces: Cal Raleigh, Jorge Polanco, J.P. Crawford, Leody Taveras, Julio Rodriguez
Cubs vs. RHP Gordon (4.38 ERA, 17.3 K%). Key pieces: Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki, Kyle Tucker, Pete Crow-Armstrong
Yankees vs. LHP Kikuchi (4.34 FIP, 1.49 WHIP). Key pieces: Paul Goldschmidt, DJ LeMahieu, Anthony Volpe, Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge
Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success
Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:
- Julio Rodriguez: 4-for-5, 1 HR; .800 BA, 2.200 OPS
- Aaron Judge: 5-for-25, 2 HR; .200 BA, .795 OPS
For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.