MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, May 28

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on May 28, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings five-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No weather delays expected.

We have a small slate with only 10 teams in action tonight, including Toronto going with an opener in Paxton Schultz with Eric Lauer expected to follow in bulk relief and likely see a typical pitch count. Hunter Greene is the highest priced starter at only $9,000, and he's shown a high ceiling with at least 34 DK points three times this season already. He should receive a full workload after being eased in his return last week.

We've also starred Matthew Boyd and Trevor Williams in our optimizer. Boyd is our highest projected pitcher against the woeful Rockies and doesn't need much of explanation. If you're looking for some salary relief, Williams faces a Seattle offense that strikes out at a high clip while also facing them in their pitcher friendly park.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Matthew Boyd1542
Hunter Greene23110
George Kirby3257
Clarke Schmidt4831
Yusei Kikuchi5966
Noah Cameron

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Cubs6.33High
Mariners5.56High
Yankees5.32High
Rangers4.810Medium
Reds4.11Medium
Blue Jays4.05Medium
Royals3.84Low
Angels3.69Medium
Nationals2.97Low
Rockies2.08Low

My primary team stack targets

Mariners vs. RHP Williams (6.39 ERA, 1.56 WHIP). Key pieces: Cal Raleigh, Jorge Polanco, J.P. Crawford, Leody Taveras, Julio Rodriguez

Cubs vs. RHP Gordon (4.38 ERA, 17.3 K%). Key pieces: Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki, Kyle Tucker, Pete Crow-Armstrong

Yankees vs. LHP Kikuchi (4.34 FIP, 1.49 WHIP). Key pieces: Paul Goldschmidt, DJ LeMahieu, Anthony Volpe, Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

Baseball
