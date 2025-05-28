MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, May 28

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings five-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No weather delays expected.

We have a small slate with only 10 teams in action tonight, including Toronto going with an opener in Paxton Schultz with Eric Lauer expected to follow in bulk relief and likely see a typical pitch count. Hunter Greene is the highest priced starter at only $9,000, and he's shown a high ceiling with at least 34 DK points three times this season already. He should receive a full workload after being eased in his return last week.

We've also starred Matthew Boyd and Trevor Williams in our optimizer. Boyd is our highest projected pitcher against the woeful Rockies and doesn't need much of explanation. If you're looking for some salary relief, Williams faces a Seattle offense that strikes out at a high clip while also facing them in their pitcher friendly park.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):