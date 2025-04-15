Fantasy Baseball
Addison Barger headshot

Addison Barger News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

The Blue Jays recalled Barger from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

With Nathan Lukes placed on the paternity list, Barger gets the call to the big leagues after opening the season in the minors, where he slashed .211/.311/.421 with two home runs, seven RBI and six runs scored across 45 plate appearances. Barger will provide depth at third base and in the corner outfield spots for Toronto.

