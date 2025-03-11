Fantasy Baseball
Adolis Garcia Injury: In line to DH Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Garcia (oblique) will get at-bats on a back field Tuesday and, if all goes well, will serve as the designated hitter Thursday versus the Giants, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Garcia received good news on his injured left oblique last week, as an MRI revealed a strain mild enough that it fell shy of being deemed Grade 1. Setbacks with oblique issues are always possible, but assuming Garcia can avoid one, he is on track to be ready to go for Opening Day.

Adolis Garcia
Texas Rangers
