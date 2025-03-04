Fantasy Baseball
Adolis Garcia Injury: Undergoing MRI on oblique

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 8:51am

Garcia was scratched from the Rangers' Cactus League lineup Tuesday due to a left oblique injury and is set to undergo an MRI, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Garcia informed the Rangers on Tuesday morning that he was sore, and he will now be sent for testing. Any sort of strain, even if it's of the low-grade variety, would likely knock Garcia out for Opening Day. If Garcia does require IL time, it would likely open up more playing time for Leody Taveras.

