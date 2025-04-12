Albert Suarez Injury: Shut down from throwing

Suarez (shoulder) said Saturday that he will be shut down from throwing for about three weeks, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Suarez was moved to the 60-day IL on Monday after being diagnosed with a right subscapularis strain. He'll now also be pulled off his throwing program until an MRI shows that his shoulder has begun healing, and he isn't scheduled to be re-evaluated until early May. A timeline for his return may emerge once he's cleared to resume throwing.