Amed Rosario News: Getting another start at third

Rosario will start at third base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Marlins.

He'll man the hot corner for the second day in a row after going 1-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's 7-6 loss. With Rosario now entering the lineup on consecutive days against right-handed starting pitchers, he appears to be the Nationals' preferred option at third base over Jose Tena, while Paul DeJong shifts over to shortstop in the absence of CJ Abrams (hip).