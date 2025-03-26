Andrew Knizner News: Starting 2025 in Triple-A

The Nationals reassigned Knizner to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.

Knizner landed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Jan. 17. That contract included an invitation to spring training, though he struggled to a .120/.214/.120 slash line across 28 plate appearances. Knizner will begin the 2025 regular season in Triple-A, but he could get a call-up to the majors if either of Keibert Ruiz or Riley Adams were to miss time.