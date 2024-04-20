Weekly Hitter Rankings: Throwing Shade

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

I thought legislating the shift was supposed to help batting average? If so, why is BABIP (batting average on balls in play) down this season?

Teams are no longer allowed to shift hitters, but they can shade them. Shade is an official MLB term describing when an infielder is abiding by the rules, but he's not in what is defined as the usual position.

Shading is up a tad from last season, however the effect on hard ground ball BABIP is minimal.

Overall vs LHB vs RHB HGB BABIP 2023 2200.0% 4370.0% 680.0% 0.245 2024 2350.0% 4590.0% 700.0% 0.246

The cause of the drop is a lower BABIP on flyballs. This is supported by some research presented by colleague Jason Collette in his latest missive, The State of Pitching, where he shows the ball isn't traveling as far this season. His angle is homers, but it's affecting flyballs staying in the yard as well.

