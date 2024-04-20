Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Throwing Shade

Todd Zola 
This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

I thought legislating the shift was supposed to help batting average? If so, why is BABIP (batting average on balls in play) down this season? 

Teams are no longer allowed to shift hitters, but they can shade them. Shade is an official MLB term describing when an infielder is abiding by the rules, but he's not in what is defined as the usual position. 

Shading is up a tad from last season, however the effect on hard ground ball BABIP is minimal.

 Overallvs LHBvs RHBHGB BABIP
20232200.0%4370.0%680.0%0.245
20242350.0%4590.0%700.0%0.246

The cause of the drop is a lower BABIP on flyballs. This is supported by some research presented by colleague Jason Collette in his latest missive, The State of Pitching, where he shows the ball isn't traveling as far this season. His angle is homers, but it's affecting flyballs staying in the yard as well.

Please pop back on Sunday night for the update, which will include individual hitter rankings for the week.

Week of April 21 - 27

Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ61506889894979287888787
2

Week of April 21 - 27

Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ61506889894979287888787
2ATL64260102102115949899939594
3BAL63333127969511912099104101103
4BOS615331031061061131159999100100
5CHC60633981038611311599989999
6CHW70734117100979093108108108108
7CIN7254312211698109111103118118118
8CLE606331051039511511289989797
9COL606601111278111511397100101101
10DET6153389928711511499989797
11HOU5230510311071979494737373
12KC72543848410078771091009999
13LAA6066012810877757486858282
14LAD6330611511610411711310110199100
15MIA642339996104949791919191
16MIL72534102931108280111104102103
17MIN73443115961358185118108108108
18NYM6153385858910911184939494
19NYY7344311310411099101112114114114
20OAK7340712095102929598108106107
21PHI725071161121159597110111111111
22PIT7344387801179296104107108108
23SD7253410511298121119121123123123
24SF642607477100969887899190
25SEA615331031037911611292989797
26STL62433899211911611688999999
27TB6153311510692757699848484
28TEX62460112101101938995939091
29TOR725349995118115114117120119119
30WSH62433104103106757791838484

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Lynn R@Matz L@Gibson R @Hancock R@Kirby R@Gilbert R
ATLWeathers LRogers LGarrett L Allen LBibee RLively R
BAL@Detmers L@Canning R@Anderson L Stripling RSears LBlackburn R
BOS @Lively R@Carrasco R@McKenzie RAssad RHendricks RWicks L
CHC Brown RFrance RVerlander R@Crawford R@Winckowski R@Houck R
CHW@Paddack R@Lopez R@Ryan R@Ober REflin RCivale RLittell R
CINSuarez LSanchez LTurnbull RWheeler R@Eovaldi R@Lorenzen R@Gray R
CLE Houck RCriswell RBello R@Morton R@Vines R@Lopez R
COLCease RKing RWaldron RVasquez R Blanco RJavier R
DET@Littell R@Pepiot R@Alexander L Lugo RSinger RWacha R
HOU @Wicks L@Taillon R@Imanaga L @Quantrill R@Lambert R
KCKikuchi LGausman RRodriguez RBerrios R@Olson R@Mize R@Skubal L
LAARodriguez RSuarez RKremer R Varland RPaddack RLopez R
LAD @Corbin L@Irvin R@Gore L@Bassitt R@Kikuchi L@Gausman R
MIA@Lopez R@Fried L@Sale L Williams RParker LCorbin L
MIL@Jones R@Falter L@Priester R@Keller RGil RRodon LStroman R
MINCannon RFlexen RFedde RCrochet L@Sandoval L@Soriano R@Detmers L
NYM@Winn R@Webb R@Snell L Mikolas RGray RLynn R
NYYSears LBlackburn RBoyle RWood L@Rea R@Ross R@Miley L
OAK@Rodon L@Stroman R@Schmidt R@Cortes L@Burnes R@Irvin L@Rodriguez R
PHI@Greene R@Abbott L@Lodolo L@Ashcraft R@Musgrove R@Cease R@King R
PITRoss RMiley LPeralta RHall L@Harrison L@Hicks R@Winn R
SD@Gomber L@Feltner R@Davis R@Hudson RNola RWalker RSuarez L
SEA @Gray R@Dunning R@Heaney LGallen RKelly RPfaadt R
SFQuintana LSeverino RManaea L Perez LJones RFalter L
STLPfaadt RCecconi RMontgomery L @Butto R@Houser R@Quintana L
TBSkubal LMaeda RFlaherty R @Soroka R@Nastrini R@Clevinger R
TEX Gilbert RMiller RCastillo LMontas RGreene RAbbott L
TOR@Singer R@Wacha R@Marsh R@Ragans LStone RPaxton LGlasnow R
WSH Glasnow RKnack RYamamoto R@Luzardo L@Cabrera R@Weathers L

