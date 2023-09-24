NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

This is the final column of the season. Thanks to everyone who read and/or provided comments during the season, as they helped improve the article. If you have any comments or suggestions, please email support@rotowire.com and/or jan.levine@gmail.com .

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Jose Butto, Mets: The Mets promoted Butto at the beginning of September to start with Carlos Carrasco landing on the IL with a fractured pinky finger. Over his last three outings - all starts - he's allowed four runs over 17.1 frames (2.08 ERA) with a 19:5 K:BB while notching his first major-league win. Prior to this call up, Butto carried a career 6.75 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 15:16 K:BB across 18.2 ML innings. He's opened some eyes in the Mets' organization, though there are still doubts if his stuff is good enough to start in the future. For now, he'll finish the year in the rotation. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Julio Teheran, Brewers: Teheran, sidelined with right hip impingement, was activated off the injured list Wednesday. He pitched to a 4.74 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB in 62.2 innings (11 starts) prior to being sidelined, but struggled mightily in four of his last five starts. Teheran will pitch out of the Milwaukee pen. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (up if he starts)

Darius Vines, Braves: Vines was promoted Friday with Max Fried (blister) going on the IL. He posted a 3.27 ERA and 8:2 K:BB over 11 innings in three appearances (one start) for Atlanta this season. Vines could replace Fried in the rotation or work out of the bullpen, the latter being the case on Friday. He will head straight to the Arizona Fall League right after the end of Atlanta's regular season. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (if he starts)

RELIEF PITCHER

Jose Espada, Padres: Espada received his first call to the majors Friday at age 26 after compiling a 2.81 ERA and 110:44 K:BB through 83.1 innings (nine starts, 26 relief appearances) between Double-A and Triple-A. The righty will likely operate in a multi-inning bullpen role down the stretch. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Michael Grove, Dodgers: Grove, on the shelf since early August due to tightness in his right lat, was activated Saturday to force Gavin Stone off the major-league roster. The 26-year-old has produced a 6.61 ERA through 64 innings, but manager Dave Roberts said Grove would be given "every opportunity" to compete for a spot on the Dodgers' playoff roster. For now, he'll work in middle relief. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Orion Kerkering, Phillies: Kerkering was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday. He advanced from Single-A Clearwater through the Phillies' farm system this season to earn the call. The 22-year-old righty posted a 1.51 ERA and 0.89 WHIP alongside a 79:12 K:BB through 53.2 total innings in the minors and will work in middle relief during his first trial run in the bigs. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Jake Woodford, Cardinals: Woodford was recalled from Memphis on Monday. Shoulder injuries have cut short his campaign, but he's been getting stretched out during his time in the minors since beginning his rehab assignment Aug. 10. Woodford made seven appearances the past five weeks while pitching to a 2.18 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB over 20.2 innings. He went 2-2 with a 5.67 ERA in 12 appearances - six of those starts - in the majors. He opened the year in the starting rotation in place of an injured Adam Wainwright, but was hit hard and eventually put on the IL due to shoulder problems. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

CATCHER

Ivan Herrera/Andrew Knizner, Cardinals: St. Louis recalled Herrera from Triple-A Memphis Wednesday to back up Knizner and William Contreras. With Contreras out for the season with tendinitis in his left wrist, Knizner and Herrera will handle the catching duties. Knizner should have the edge on action behind the plate, though Herrera hit well in the minors and could evenly split time. Herrera - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5; Knizner - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

FIRST BASE

Luken Baker, Cardinals: Baker should receive an uptick in playing time for the balance of 2023 with Alec Burleson (thumb) joining Nolan Gorman (hamstring) on the IL. He only went 12-for-56 (.214) with 22 strikeouts through his first 22 MLB games, but slashed .334/.440/.720 with 33 homers and 98 RBI across 84 contests at Triple-A Memphis prior to being recalled in mid-August. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

SECOND BASE

Luis Garcia, Nationals: Garcia has compiled a solid week at the plate by going 11-for-27 with nine runs scored and a pair of homers. He's played in 115 games for the Nationals this season, increasing his playing annually the last four years. Garcia's starting role is far from secure, yet he's showed the past week the potential he showed in Triple-A in 2021 may be repeatable. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Luis Guillorme, Mets: Guillorme had been on the shelf since late-July because of a right calf strain and was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday after a six-game rehab assignment. To clear roster space, the Mets optioned down Jonathan Arauz. Guillorme should receive the most of his playing time at second base down the stretch on days when Jeff McNeil is in the outfield and as a defensive replacement. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Brendan Rodgers, Rockies: Rodgers missed four months while recovering from a shoulder injury returning at the end of July. The 27-year-old infielder struggled after his return, but looks to have found his stride of late having hit safely in eight straight before being stopped Saturday while going 13-for-30 with a double, four runs and four RBI. Rodgers is locked in as the team's starting second baseman and should benefit from the Rockies finishing up with a seven-game homestand. 12-team Mixed: $7, 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team NL: $22

THIRD BASE

Jose Fermin/Irving Lopez/Juniel Querecuto, Cardinals: St. Louis will likely use all three players to handle third base with Nolan Arenado (back) going on the 10-day injured list. Fermin and Querecuto were called up earlier this month to provide infield coverage. Fermin is likely the favorite to see most of the time at the hot corner, though Querecuto probably offers the better bat and most upside. Lopez was promoted from Triple-A Memphis on Friday. He reached the majors for the first time at 28 after slashing .260/.368/.420 with nine homers and 53 RBI through 97 games between Double-A and Triple-A. Fermin - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5; Lopez/Querecuto - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Mark Vientos, Mets: Vientos is closing out the season hot having homered twice Wednesday and again Thursday to give him four in his last nine games. He still strikes out and hits the ball on the ground too often, yet has a solid hard hit rate and has displayed the power from when he was in the minors. Vientos is better suited to DH, but should hit the 20-game mark at third to allow for hot corner eligibility in 2024. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

SHORTSTOP

Tyler Fitzgerald/Marco Luciano, Giants: Fitzgerald was promoted Thursday to give the Giants shortstop depth. A fourth-round draft pick in 2019, the 26-year-old had broken out with a .292/.365/.511 line with 22 homers and 32 stolen bases between Double-A and Triple-A. Luciano was up for a cup of coffee at the end of July and promoted again Thursday to likely be the primary starter, though Fitzgerald should also get some action. He's positioned to operate as the Giants' primary shortstop over the final 10 games after the team placed Brandon Crawford (hamstring) on the 10-day IL Thursday and released Paul DeJong. Luciano struggled at all three minor-league levels this season, but is still a top prospect and gets a chance to audition for the 2024 starting job. He missed the first month of the campaign after suffering a stress fracture in his lower back while playing in the Dominican Winter League. Luciano offers a bit of power, yet is also a decent strikeout risk. Fitzgerald - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7; Luciano - 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

OUTFIELD

Starling Marte, Mets: Marte, out since early August due to a right groin strain, is scheduled to play a pair of rehab games Saturday and Sunday with Triple-A Syracuse. If all goes well, he should be cleared to return to the Mets' active roster for their final homestand beginning Tuesday against the Marlins. Marte's groin strain could be connected to the core muscle surgery he underwent in Nov. 2022 and his career-worst .625 OPS through 86 games also suggests he hasn't been fully healthy all year. If he can return for the last week, that will increase the chance he can avoid another groin surgery this offseason. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Blake Perkins, Brewers: Perkins, on the IL with a left oblique strain from Aug. 11, was activated last Sunday after appearing in four games with Triple-A Nashville on a rehab assignment. He's started six of seven games since returning from injury while notching three doubles, a homer and four walks. Perkins is known for his glove, speed and defensive versatility at all three outfield spots and should continue to start daily while he remains productive. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Blake Rutherford, Nationals: Rutherford was called up Tuesday for his second stint with the Nationals this season. He posted big numbers for Triple-A Rochester, but did little in his first stay in the majors and is slated to come off the bench. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Richie Palacios/Mike Siani/Juan Yepez, Cardinals: Palacios has been the primary beneficiary of the playing time created when Tyler O'Neill went on the injured list with a sprained right foot. Siani and Yepez were both recalled from Triple-A Memphis this week. Siani, claimed off waivers from the Reds earlier this month, will provide depth off the bench down the stretch. Yepez, who struggled most of the season at Memphis, was red-hot prior to his recent promotion. He could get some starts in left field with O'Neill out, though is behind Palacios in the pecking order. Palacios - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Siani - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Yepez - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Jared Young, Cubs: Young was recalled from Triple-A Iowa Tuesday to provide the Cubs an extra option with Nick Madrigal landing on the 10-day IL due to a right hamstring strain. He was briefly up in July where he only slashed .171/.256/.371 across 39 major-league plate appearances. Young did produce a .310/.417/.577 line with 21 home runs and 72 RBI at Iowa. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5