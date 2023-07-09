NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Graham Ashcraft, Reds: Ashcraft was brilliant his first six outings of the year with a 2.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 27:16 K:BB in 36 innings. He returned to Earth soon after and produced a 12.82 ERA his next eight outings before landing on the injured list with a calf injury. Ashcraft was knocked around in his return, but posted consecutive quality starts to lend hope he's regained his early-season form. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: Rostered

Johnny Cueto, Marlins: Cueto, out since his first start of the year with a biceps injury, made his seventh rehab start for Triple-A Jacksonville Saturday. He built up to six innings and 94 pitches in his most recent outing Monday, but allowed five runs in that appearance. Cueto is healthy enough to return and will rejoin the Marlins after the All-Star break. His role has yet to be determined, though he could end up pitching in the rotation if Eury Perez is not immediately promoted. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (same injury spec return bid)

Dakota Hudson/Steven Matz, Cardinals: St. Louis has an open spot in the rotation due to Adam Wainwright's shoulder injury. Matz, who opened the season in the team's rotation and was then moved to the bullpen, is getting the first crack at the spot after Matthew Liberatore was optioned back to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday. Hudson is filling a long-relief role, but started at Memphis and was in the Cardinals' rotation before. Hudson - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Matz - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Landon Knack, Dodgers: Knack was added to the Dodgers' taxi squad this week. A a second-round pick in the 2020 Draft, he's registered a sharp 2.41 ERA and 77:18 K:BB in 71 innings (15 starts) this season between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City. Brusdar Graterol (arm) remained active and wasn't placed on the IL, which likely will result in Knack getting sent back down. He rebounded from a poor 2022 to possibly be next in line when LA requires a starting arm. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (stash candidate)

Michael Mariot, Reds: Cincinnati promoted Mariot from Triple-A Louisville and he's expected to slot into the open fifth spot in their rotation. He signed a minor-league deal with Cincy on Jun. 10 and has since put up a 2.59 ERA and 1.08 WHIP through 24.1 innings over four starts. The 34-year-old righty hasn't pitched in the majors since 2016 during his time with the Phillies, but will get a short-term opportunity with the Reds. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Jose Quintana, Mets: Quintana made what should have been his final rehab start Friday for Triple-A Syracuse. The plan was for him to throw 75-80 pitches and then rejoin the Mets' rotation after the All-Star break. Quintana struggled for the second straight start by allowing five runs on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts across 4.1 innings, but tossed 78 pitches. Signed to a two-year, $26-million deal this offseason after a brilliant 2022 between Pittsburgh and St. Louis, he underwent bone-graft surgery on his rib cage in March. Once activated, Quintana will slide into the back end of the Mets' rotation and likely replace David Peterson, though Carlos Carrasco could be at risk or New York could once again use a six-man rotation - or worse, a four-man setup. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same injury return bid)

Noah Syndergaard, Dodgers: Thor no longer has been shooting lightning bolts on the mound as his velocity now sits in the low-90s. Out since early June with a finger blister and a 7.16 season ERA, Syndergaard will soon head out on a minor-league rehab assignment most likely with Triple-A Oklahoma City after the break. He will probably need to make several appearances and a role in the starting rotation isn't guaranteed once he's healthy. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (early spec return injury bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Adbert Alzolay, Cubs: Alzolay looks to have become manager David Ross' primary closing option. He's been very good overall with a 2.35 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 43 strikeouts across 38.1 innings this year while notching six saves in seven chances with six holds. Chicago has cycled through several ninth-inning options and Mark Leiter is still in the mix, but Alzolay is the favorite to retain the role. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

Daniel Bard, Rockies: Bard, Colorado's closer in 2021-22, notched his first save of the year on Friday. He's recently been pitching in high-leverage situations and has also picked up two holds to go with that first save in his last five appearances. Bard's issue has been walks, though he's done a slightly better job of limiting those of late. His usage Friday suggests he could continue to earn save opportunities as Justin Lawrence - the presumptive closer - pitched the eighth inning. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: Rostered

Robert Garcia, Marlins: Garcia has enjoyed a solid season in Jacksonville with a 2.95 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 54 strikeouts through 36.2 innings to earn a call-up Friday. He's averaged more than a K per inning during his minor league career, possibly affording high-leverage work in the Miami bullpen. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Elieser Hernandez, Mets: Hernandez (shoulder/side) was activated from the 60-day IL and optioned to Triple-A Syracuse Monday. During his rehab assignment, he posted a 2.45 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB over 7.1 innings through six appearances between High-A Brooklyn and Single-A St. Lucie. Formerly a starter, Hernandez has now shifted to the bullpen and could fill a Trevor Williams circa-last-year kind of role – i.e. long-relief – if promoted. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (early spec call up bid)

Alek Jacob, Padres: Jacob, a 16th round pick in 2021 out of Gonzaga, has rapidly ascended the professional ladder and was promoted to the majors Friday. He posted a 1.82 ERA and 138:25 K:BB in 104 innings since being drafted to earn the call-up. Jacob should operate in middle-to-late-inning relief for now. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Abner Uribe, Brewers: Milwaukee promoted Uribe Saturday after he produced a 1.96 ERA and 1.13 WHIP while striking out 41 batters through 23 frames between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville. The 23-year-old righty can touch 103 MPH with his fastball and could be in the mix for high-leverage outings down the line if his incredible strikeout rate translates into the bigs. The key for Uribe is to limit walks, which has been an issue since he turned pro. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

CATCHER

Luis Campusano, Padres: Campusano recovered from May 12 surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb and began a rehab assignment Tuesday in the Arizona Complex League. If all progresses normally, he could return to the Padres' active major-league roster after the All-Star break as an option at catcher, first base and DH. Gary Sanchez has reverted to form after a hot start with the Padres, though Campusano has a shot at solid playing time if he hits once activated. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early injury return bid)

Ivan Herrera, Cardinals: Herrera was promoted from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday to work as the primary reserve option behind Willson Contreras after Andrew Knizner (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list. He produced a .308 average with eight homers, 44 RBI, 39 runs and seven stolen bases over 185 at-bats in 50 games in Triple-A. Herrera's career path hit a slight roadblock with St. Louis signing Contreras this winter, but his fine campaign could make him attractive to other teams and force the Cards to use him behind the plate. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (up in keeper leagues)

FIRST BASE

Luken Baker, Cardinals: Baker, who received a cup of coffee in the majors earlier this year, was called back up Monday. He was absolutely raking at Triple-A Memphis to earn a second chance. Baker is seeing action at DH against southpaws, but is in danger of being sent back down during the break. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Ji-Man Choi, Pirates: Choi, out since the second week of April with a strained left Achilles', was activated off the IL Friday to replace Andrew McCutchen (elbow) who landed to the 10-day IL. He went 10-for-31 with three homers and nine RBI during his nine-game minor league rehab assignment between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis. Connor Joe has ably fill in for Choi, who should at a minimum be part of a platoon at first base and is operating as the DH with 'Cutch sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (slightly upped return bid)

Darick Hall, Phillies: Hall, who completed his rehab assignment in mid-June and was assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, was finally promoted last Sunday. He got the call after slashing .325/.406/.537 at Lehigh Valley the past month. Hall is receiving a look in a strong-side platoon role at first while replacing Kody Clemens, who was optioned down after falling into a 5-for-39 drought over his last 13 games. He will get 2-3 weeks to prove he should remain in the lineup as Bryce Harper is expected to be cleared to play first sometime between the All-Star break and the Aug. 1 Trade Deadline. If Hall is still hitting by then, he should move to DH in a similar usage and deployment pattern. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

SECOND BASE

Jose Fermin, Cardinals: Fermin was called up Friday with Tommy Edman (wrist) going on the IL. The 24-year-old hasn't been remarkable in Triple-A by slashing .167/.310/.333, though he's been hurt for most of the season due to a quad injury. Fermin's best opportunity for starts will come against left-handed pitching, but figures to mostly be used off the bench with Brendan Donovan and Nolan Gorman covering the keystone. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Jahmai Jones, Brewers: Jones opted out of his deal with the Dodgers last Saturday and signed a major-league deal with Milwaukee Monday. He was solid in Triple-A slashing .292/.427/.542 with nine homers and 34 RBI through 263 plate appearances. A second-round selection in 2015 by the Angels, Jones recorded brief stints in the majors with LAA and Baltimore but was unable to stick. He's operating as a short-side platoon player with the big club, replacing first Brian Anderson and then Rowdy Tellez on the active roster. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Brendan Rodgers, Rockies: Rodgers, profiled last week, gets another mention as there's a plan for his return. He underwent surgery in March to repair a capsule tear in his left (non-throwing) shoulder but will get 30-50 at bats beginning this week to pave the way to him rejoining the Rockies. Rodgers believes his shoulder is at "90 percent" and once active should retake his role as the starting second baseman. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (slightly upped spec injury return bid)

THIRD BASE

Matthew Batten, Padres: Batten was promoted this week to provide the Padres infield depth. He homered in his first MLB at-bat Saturday, but isn't expected to receive that much playing time. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3

SHORTSTOP

Casey Schmitt/Brett Wisely, Giants: Schmitt is getting first crack at filling the keystone while Thairo Estrada is sidelined 4-6 weeks after being hit by a pitch and breaking his hand. He hasn't done much at the plate recently, which could open the door for Wisely - who was promoted Monday. Wisely provides the Giants with plenty of versatility as he's drawn starts at second, third, shortstop and in left and center so far this season. Schmitt - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7; Wisely - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

OUTFIELD

Will Benson, Reds: Benson floundered early this season, landing him back in the minors. A conversation with Joey Votto after his recent promotion completely turned around his season. Benson's been productive of late going 10-for-28 over his last nine games. He's also added three stolen bases during that span to improve to 7-for-8 on attempts. Benson has carved out semi-consistent playing time while starting in left field against right-handed pitching. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Alex Call, Nationals: After spending three weeks in the minors, Call was recalled to the majors Wednesday. He only slashed .209/.299/.291 in 251 ML plate appearances before his demotion, but is seeing regular action in center while Victor Robles (back) recuperates. Robles has yet to be cleared for baseball activities, affording Call a little bit of a hold on the role. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Dominic Canzone, Diamondbacks: Canzone, selected in the eighth round of the 2019 Draft out of Ohio State, has hit well at every level since. That includes a .354/.321/.634 line with 16 homers and 71 RBI through 71 games this season at Triple-A Reno to earn a call-up Friday. With Corbin Carroll nursing a right shoulder injury, Canzone could get a chance to immediately impress and that might be required for him to remain with the parent club. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Garrett Hampson/Dane Myers, Marlins: Hampson and Myers, each promoted this week, will cover center field with Jazz Chisholm (oblique) sidelined. Jonathan Davis was to have been the primary option at the position, but will miss the remander of the season after injuring his right meniscus. Hampson is mainly a depth option there, as he struggled earlier in the season with the Marlins. Myers is the one to pursue, having been one of the most productive hitters in the organization while splitting time between Triple-A Jacksonville and Double-A Pensacola this season and compiling a .335/.423/.533 slash line while slugging 13 homers and going 16-for-17 on stolen-base attempts. Hampson - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Myers - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (stolen base potential)

David Peralta, Dodgers: Peralta saw his nine-game hit streak end this week, but then homered in two of his last five contests. He posted a .365/.406/.556 line in June, and that hot streak combined with his strong start to July has lifted his average above .280. Peralta only starts against righties -which slightly limits his upside - but his hot streak has him on pace for the most home runs and runs batted in since 2018 when he was with the Diamondbacks. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

DJ Stewart, Mets: Stewart, a first-round pick of the Orioles in 2015, was promoted from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday. He earned the promotion by posting an .878 OPS with 16 home runs and 41 RBI through 51 games. Stewart provides the Mets a lefty bat off the bench and backup at the corner outfield positions. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5