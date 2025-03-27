Austin Wells News: Leads off season with homer

Wells went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk during Thursday's 4-2 win against the Brewers.

The 25-year-old led off for the Yankees by taking advantage of the short porch in right field, with his 348-foot shot being the first time in MLB history that a catcher has hit a leadoff homer on Opening Day, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. Wells' .229 average during his first full MLB season in 2024 doesn't make him an obvious candidate to bat atop the lineup, but his 11.7 percent walk rate sets him up to potentially be a quality table setter.