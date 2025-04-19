Bo Naylor News: Slugs second homer

Naylor went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Friday's 10-7 win over the Pirates.

The 25-year-old backstop took Carmen Mlodzinski deep for a solo shot in the third inning before bringing home two more runs in the next frame with a double. Naylor has had a sluggish start to the season overall, but over his last seven games he's batting .318 (7-for-22) with both his long balls on the year, as well as five runs, five RBI and a sharp 4:3 BB:K.