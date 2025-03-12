Brandon Drury News: Impressing in camp
Drury has a chance to earn a roster spot with the White Sox to begin the regular season, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Drury had a poor 2024 season, but he had previously posted consecutive campaigns with at least an .800 OPS. He has hit well this spring by collecting nine hits across 30 at-bats, including one home run and five doubles. Drury is likely to be a bench bat even if he makes the roster, though he's an option to keep an eye on with so many unproven options in the White Sox's lineup.
